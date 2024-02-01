20 songs with over one billion views that shaped the idea of love for GenZ

But not just any music; we're diving into the world of love songs that have captured the hearts of GenZers across the world.

YouTube, our trusty gauge of popularity, has spoken, and we've listened. So, brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of emotions with our top 20 English love songs based on those staggering view counts.

Whether you're serenading your significant other or just enjoying some quality time with your headphones, these tunes are sure to hit the right notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. 'Shape of You' by Ed Sheeran (Views: 6.1 Billion)

'Shape of You' is not just a song; it's a cultural phenomenon! With a catchy beat that even your grandma can't resist, Ed Sheeran paints a picture of love that's as real as it gets.

"I'm in love with the shape of you; we push and pull like a magnet do," – this line alone has probably sparked more romances than Cupid's arrow!

2. 'Sugar' by Maroon 5 (Views: 3.9 Billion)

ADVERTISEMENT

'Sugar' is as sweet as its name suggests. This upbeat tune, with its catchy chorus, has become a staple for those in love.

"I don't wanna be needing your love, I just wanna be deep in your love," – if that's not GenZ romance, what is?

3. 'Thinking Out Loud' by Ed Sheeran (Views: 3.7 Billion)

'Thinking Out Loud' is a timeless masterpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

With lines like "And darling, I will be loving you 'til we're 70," it's the go-to song for anyone wanting to express their undying love. Who knew love could sound so poetic?

4. 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran (Views: 3.6 Billion)

Ed seems to have a monopoly on love songs, doesn't he? 'Perfect' is the anthem for those who found their 'perfect' match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its lyrics, "I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets," resonate with lovers dreaming of a fairy tale romance.

It's no surprise that this song is a wedding favorite in Nairobi to Mombasa and beyond.

5. 'Let Her Go' by Passenger (Views: 3.6 Billion)

Sometimes love is about letting go, and Passenger captures this beautifully in 'Let Her Go'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its haunting melody and profound lyrics, "You only need the light when it's burning low," speak to the soul of anyone who's ever experienced heartbreak.

6. 'Blank Space' by Taylor Swift (Views: 3.3 Billion)

Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' offers a playful take on love's rollercoaster ride.

"Got a long list of ex-lovers, they'll tell you I'm insane," – a cheeky nod to the ups and downs of dating.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. 'Hello' by Adele (Views: 3.1 Billion)

Adele's 'Hello' is the anthem for lost loves and what-ifs.

Its powerful lyrics, "Hello from the other side," resonate with anyone who's tried to mend a broken heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. 'We Don't Talk Anymore' by Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez (Views: 3.1 Billion)

This song perfectly captures the modern dilemma of love in the digital age.

"We don't talk anymore, like we used to do," – a line that many can relate to in an era of ghosting and unfriending.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. 'Closer' by The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey (Views: 3.0 Billion)

'Closer' brings a modern twist to love songs. It's not just about love, but also nostalgia and rekindling old flames.

"So, baby, pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover," is probably the most quoted line.

10. 'Love Me Like You Do' by Ellie Goulding (Views: 2.3 Billion)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellie Goulding's 'Love Me Like You Do' is the sultry soundtrack of many romantic evenings.

Its sensual lyrics, "Touch me like you do, touch, touch, touch me like you do," are a siren call for lovers everywhere.

11. 'All of Me' by John Legend (Views: 2.3 Billion)

John Legend's 'All of Me' is a heartfelt ode to unconditional love.

ADVERTISEMENT

The line "Give your all to me, I'll give my all to you" is practically a vow in itself. No wonder it's on every love playlist from Dar es Salaam to Kampala!

12. 'Someone Like You' by Adele (Views: 2.1 Billion)

Adele's 'Someone Like You' is the ultimate ballad of longing and acceptance.

With a voice that resonates with raw emotion, she captures the essence of moving on from a lost love.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lyrics, "Never mind, I'll find someone like you," strike a chord with anyone who's ever had to let go of a past love.

It's a tearjerker, but also a beautiful reminder that moving on is part of the love journey.

13. 'Cheap Thrills' by Sia ft. Sean Paul (Views: 1.8 Billion)

'Cheap Thrills' is for those who know that love doesn't have to cost a thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a celebration of simple joys, with the infectious beat making it impossible not to dance along.

14. 'Love Yourself' by Justin Bieber (Views: 1.7 Billion)

Bieber's 'Love Yourself' is a love song with a twist – it's about self-love and moving on.

With lines like "If you like the way you look that much, oh baby, you should go and love yourself," it's a powerful reminder of self-worth.

ADVERTISEMENT

15. 'Senorita' by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (Views: 1.6 Billion)

The chemistry between Shawn and Camila in 'Señorita' is undeniable.

It's a playful and passionate song that makes you want to dance with your loved one under the starlit African sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

16. 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' by Zayn & Taylor Swift (Views: 1.5 Billion)

A collaboration between Zayn and Taylor Swift, this song is a melodramatic and intense portrayal of desperate love. As a soundtrack to the original motion picture 'Fifty Shades Darker', the song has been posted on various verified YouTube channels with no less than 100 million views on each.

The line "I don't wanna live forever, 'cause I know I'll be living in vain," speaks volumes.

17. 'Photograph' by Ed Sheeran (Views: 1.3 Billion)

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet another Ed Sheeran entry! 'Photograph' is a melodic reminder of love's power to endure.

"We keep this love in a photograph," – a line that has us all holding onto memories of our loved ones.

18. 'Let Me Love You' by DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber (Views: 1.3 Billion)

This song is a modern plea for a chance at love. Bieber's smooth vocals on 'Let Me Love You' offer a hopeful perspective on the world of love and relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. 'Stay With Me' by Sam Smith (Views: 1.1 Billion)

'Stay With Me' is a soulful plea for companionship.

Sam Smith's powerful voice, combined with the emotional depth of the lyrics, makes it a favorite for those yearning for love.

ADVERTISEMENT

20. 'Someone You Loved' by Lewis Capaldi (Views: 1.1 Billion)

Lewis Capaldi's raw emotion in 'Someone You Loved' is palpable. It's a song about loss and longing, with lyrics like "I'm going under, and this time I fear there's no one to save me," echoing the pangs of unrequited love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you're in love, out of love, or somewhere in between, these songs have something for everyone.

So, what's your favorite love song from the list? Share with us and let's keep the love flowing this Valentine's Day!