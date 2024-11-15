Abigail Chams spreads love with new anthem ‘Muhibu’

Known for her unique sound that masterfully blends traditional and contemporary influences, Abigail’s new track showcases her artistry, fusing Taarab, Bongo Flava, and Kompa with her distinctive flair.

This combination, along with her infectious guitar rhythms, is set to make Muhibu a standout hit for the upcoming festive season.

Tanzanian singer Abigail Charms Pulse Live Kenya

Celebration of love

In Muhibu, Abigail creates a vibrant love anthem that perfectly captures the joy and passion of being in love.

The upbeat track invites listeners to dance, celebrate, and connect with those they cherish, making it a perfect addition to any romantic playlist.

Abigail’s powerful vocals bring depth to the song, moving gracefully from tender moments to uplifting, soaring choruses that convey the intensity of her emotions.

Reflecting on her inspiration, Abigail shared a heartfelt message: “As we approach this magical time of year, I want to remind everyone to embrace love and cherish the ones who mean the most to us. This season is about celebrating connection, unity, and joy with those we hold dear. Let’s take this opportunity to spread love, uplift each other, and create beautiful memories that will last a lifetime.”

Unique talent

Abigail’s talent goes beyond just her voice. She is a classically trained musician who plays multiple instruments, including the violin, piano, guitar, and drums.

Her ability to sing in three languages—Swahili, English, and French—adds further depth to her music, allowing her to connect with diverse audiences across the globe.

In 'Muhibu', these skills come together seamlessly, making the track a true testament to her versatility and dedication to her craft.

In addition to her skills, Abigail’s creative use of instruments like the guitar brings a unique vibrancy to 'Muhibu', enhancing its melody and giving it a feel-good vibe that resonates with listeners.

Rising star of East Africa

Abigail Chams, born Abigail Chamungwana, has quickly become one of East Africa’s most promising young talents.

Now based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the 18-year-old is already making waves internationally. Her journey to stardom began with a passion for music that led her to become one of the youngest East African artists signed to a major record label—Sony Music Africa.

This significant milestone not only highlights her talent but also positions her as a rising star with the potential to impact the global music industry.

Her performances have taken her to prestigious stages worldwide. She was the first Tanzanian artist to perform at the Dubai Expo 2020, an opportunity that showcased her talent on a global platform.

Her unique blend of traditional African sounds with contemporary pop has also led her to appearances on renowned platforms like The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as a memorable performance at the NBA Africa Halftime Show.

Her music and performances have caught the attention of major celebrities as well, including supermodel Naomi Campbell and iconic singer Beyoncé, both of whom have shared her work on social media.

Abigail’s vision

As she continues to evolve as an artist, Abigail Chams remains committed to sharing messages of love, unity, and celebration through her music.