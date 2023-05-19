The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Zilizopendwa: 18 songs that hold special place in Kenyans hearts

Lynet Okumu

From 'Stellah Wangu' to 'Embe Dodo' and 'Sina Makosa', here is a list of 18 Zilizopendwa songs that you should have in your playlist

From left: Daudi Kabaka, Freshly Mwamburi & John Nzenze
From left: Daudi Kabaka, Freshly Mwamburi & John Nzenze

Zilizopendwa, a Swahili phrase that translates to "the ones that were loved," is a music genre that emerged in Africa during the 70s and 80s.

Recommended articles

It captivated audiences with its fusion of African rhythms, jazz, and soul music, creating a unique and unforgettable sound.

The songs of Zilizopendwa served as a powerful medium to address various social and political issues prevalent during that era.

Kenyan Zilizopendwa singer the late Daudi Kabaka
Kenyan Zilizopendwa singer the late Daudi Kabaka Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

They became anthems of resistance, rallying cries for change, and vehicles for expressing the hopes and dreams of the people.

One of the remarkable aspects of Zilizopendwa is its ability to transcend time. Decades later, the music still resonates with listeners of all generations.

It evokes nostalgia for a bygone era while remaining relevant and captivating to contemporary audiences.

In Kenya, Zilizopendwa produced a plethora of influential artists who contributed to the genre's popularity and legacy.

Maroon Commandos Band
Maroon Commandos Band Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

These artists crafted melodies that became ingrained in the cultural fabric of the nation. Their music served as a soundtrack for both joyous celebrations and reflective moments.

One such iconic figure in the Zilizopendwa scene is Fundi Konde, a prolific musician who composed songs, such as Nyumba ya Mkubwa' and 'Zilipendwa'.

Another notable artist is Fadhili William, whose composition 'Malaika' achieved global recognition.

This timeless love ballad has been covered by countless musicians worldwide, solidifying its place as a Zilizopendwa classic.

Zilizopendwa singer Freshly Mwamburi
Zilizopendwa singer Freshly Mwamburi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Additionally, the late Daudi Kabaka, renowned for his soulful voice and poetic lyrics, contributed significantly to the genre's growth. His hits like 'Marashi ya Pemba' and 'Helule Helule' remain beloved by fans to this day.

Other influential Zilizopendwa artists include the legendary Les Wanyika, whose infectious rhythms and melodies filled dancefloors across Africa.

As the years pass, the influence of Zilizopendwa continues to be felt in contemporary African music. Artists incorporate elements of the genre into their work, paying homage to the pioneers while infusing their own creativity and innovation.

Here are 18 Zilizopendwa songs still rocking airwaves after 5 decades

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Pole Musa - Daudi Kabaka
  2. Ninalia Angelike - John Nzenze 
  3. Malaika - Fadhili Williams
  4. Bwana Nipe Pesa - A.I Records Original artists 
  5. Tausi Ndege Wangu - Fundi Konde 
  6. Harambe Harambe - Daudi Kabaka
  7. Sina Makosa - Les Wanyika 
  8. Stellah Wangu - Freshly Mwamburi
  9. Lunch Time - Gabriel Omollo
  10. Barua Yako - Les Wanyika
  11. Helule Helule - Kabaka Daudi 
  12. Shauri Yako - les Wanyika 
  13. Julieta Uko Wapi - mwinamo Isaya 
  14. Embe Dodo - Them Mushrooms 
  15. Itawezekanaje - Them Mushrooms 
  16. Charonyi Ni wasi - Maroon Commandos 
  17. Christina - Maroon Commandos 
  18. Nyako Konya - Les Mangelepa
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zilizopendwa: 18 songs that hold special place in Kenyans hearts

Zilizopendwa: 18 songs that hold special place in Kenyans hearts

8 surprising things you didn't know about 'Selina' actor Angie Magio

8 surprising things you didn't know about 'Selina' actor Angie Magio

NTV Anchor Fredrick Muitiriri shares exclusive photos as a police officer

NTV Anchor Fredrick Muitiriri shares exclusive photos as a police officer

Commentator 254 narrates how he wooed YouTuber Moureen Ngigi

Commentator 254 narrates how he wooed YouTuber Moureen Ngigi

Big payday for Njugush after packed show in the UK

Big payday for Njugush after packed show in the UK

Sh4M beef between Bahati & 'Adhiambo' video vixen takes new twist

Sh4M beef between Bahati & 'Adhiambo' video vixen takes new twist

Eric Omondi & Oga Obinna's beef hits new heights

Eric Omondi & Oga Obinna's beef hits new heights

Willis Raburu shows off body transformation after shedding 40Kgs

Willis Raburu shows off body transformation after shedding 40Kgs

6 Kenyan entertainment duos with exceptional work chemistry

6 Kenyan entertainment duos with exceptional work chemistry

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wakadinali

Wakadinali release video for their explosive hit 'Sikutambui' [Watch]

Asake, Ayra Starr

Asake & Ayra Starr are the top artists on Spotify's biggest African Playlist