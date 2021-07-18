Papa Shirandula cast marks his death anniversary in emotional event [Photos]

In a star-studded event held at Pride Azure hotel in Nairobi, friends and colleagues of the late actor expressed their love and respect for the departed entertainer.

The event was attended by Jalang’o, Jacqueline ‘Wilroda’ Nyaminde, Jacky ‘Awinja’ Vike, Kenneth ‘Njoro’ Gichoya, Captain Otoyo among many others.

The celebs remembered the good times they had shared with Shirandula and how they overcame the terrible news about his death.

Pulse Live Kenya

“A day like this last year A father figure and a mentor Papa Shirandula passed on! Today we celebrate him! Today we share his life! Time flies!! A year is gone! Keep resting!! I decided to go for this soldier look to celebrate the soldier he was!” Jalang’o said.

“A day like today 18th of July we lost our beloved Charles Bukeko AKA Papa Shirandula and here we are today to celebrate him, I’ve had anxiety this whole week just thinking about our event today, but as they say, time heals,” Awinja shared.

Last month in June, Daisy Netia who used to play Papa Shirandula’s daughter Naliaka celebrate the veteran actor in a special message on Instagram.

“You don't know pain until you crave a conversation with someone who is no longer alive. Paps sometimes I just still can't believe you're gone. I miss you so much. Anybody here grieving the loss of father, may God continually shower you with His love. Hugs,” she said.

Papa Shirandula died of breathing complications at Karen Hospital where he was rushed by his family.

The 58-year-old actor played the role of a stereotypical security guard living the daily hassle and bustle familiar to a majority of Kenyans.

Not only did he represent the new-age personalities of TV comedy, who took over from legendary characters from long-running shows like Vitimbi and Vioja Mahakamani, but he also contributed to the transformation of acting in Kenya from a low-paying job to a successful one.