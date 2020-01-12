Celebrated Gospel singer, Rose Muhando has opened up on the viral exorcism video inside controversial Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a's church that made rounds on social media in 2018.

In an interview with a local daily, the nibebe hit maker said that she couldn’t remember what transpired during the event and has no recollection on how she was lured to Ng’ang’a’s altar.

The singer revealed that Pastor Nganga had invited her to the church but developed severe stomach pain. The pastor then prayed for her and she immediately blacked out after the first three words he said.

“Pastor Ng’ang’a had invited me to his church and I had reported a day earlier. However, on the day the video was shot, I had a lot of pain in my stomach and he told me he would pray for me. I blacked out after the first three words and to date-I still cannot tell what transpired,” Said Rose

Earlier on, Pastor Ngang’a had stated that it was the singer who had requested for spiritual healing from him and he facilitated that.

“She was unwell. She requested for spiritual healing from me. I only facilitated that. She is like a patient in a hospital. Do you usually call the doctor to inquire about the health details of a patient you are not related to?” Pastor Ng’ang’a responded when questions on how Muhando ended up in her church emerged.

The singer revealed that she has never gone back to that church, nor talked to the pastor.

Last year, the singer opened up on her tribulations, revealing shocking details of being made a sex slave and being held at gun-point on several occasions by people who want to bring her down.

In a candid interview with Radio Citizen, Muhando revealed that she overcame spirited attempts by her former manager who made sexual advances at her in a bid to make her a sex slave.

Muhando who shot to fame with her Nibebe hit song also revealed that her former manager resorted to spreading the drug abuse and devil worshiping allegations after she refused to have sexual relations with him.