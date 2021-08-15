The 31 year old has amassed quite the following on TikTok, where she says she’s constantly challenged and inspired to show off her impressive mouth and eating talents.

“I never thought it would be possible to this famous off my mouth, but it’s incredible,” she told Guinness World Records, which recently awarded her the title of world’s largest mouth gape in the female category.

Ramsdell’s mouth stretches to a massive 6.52 centimeters, according to Guinness. When measured across, it reaches 10 centimeters.

Bullying

Ramsdell said she’s always known she had a big mouth and was bullied for it growing up but now, her title allows her to embrace something that once made her feel insecure.

“Being 31 and being able to get a record for something that really I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small, it’s great because now it’s like one of the biggest, best things about me,” she told Guinness.

She now refers to her mouth as her “superpower” because it makes her special and different from everyone else.

Ramsdell, a medical sales representative, revealed that she's been in talks with Guinness for over six months, and said there was a lengthy process to check her talent was 'natural'.

"I have been in contact with Guinness since January," said Ramsdell. "We’ve been going back and forth for over six months, they came out at the end of June, early July to take measurements and give me the official plaque.

It’s a lot of work, they have like two pages of guidelines. I had to get different types of measurements had to prove I had no surgery, it’s all natural, I'm healthy," Ramsdell revealed.

TikTok

Ramsdell originally started her social media accounts to show off her performance skills never knowing that her facial feature would attract such attention.

In 2019, the Connecticut resident only had around 300 hundred followers on social media, but she now has a whopping 1.7 million dedicated fans on TikTok.

