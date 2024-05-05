The Good Company dazzles after unveiling Praise Party Gospel Sunday Edition

With a perfect blend of gospel music, The Good Company served the first episode of an uplifting journey of faith and joy on Sunday, May 5.

“Join us every Sunday at 10AM for an uplifting journey of faith and joy! 🙌 Experience the spirit-filled celebration of The Praise Party LIVE! 🎶 Let's praise together and uplift our souls! Don't miss out, tune in and spread the love! #Praise Party #Sunday Worship #Gospel Joy,” The Good Company shared on YouTube.

Dubbed “The Praise Party Episode 1 # The Genesis 1”, the first episode was well-received with compliments flooding the comments section.

The Good Company is a Creator driven Marketing Agency that empowers creatives & connect them with clients to create dignified employment opportunities.

A number of creatives have found a new home in The Good Company, plying their trade while connecting with their audiences and clients.

Enhancing and building brand equity through tailored campaigns is an area that the company specializes in.

Winning Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 and ultimate celebration of influencers

The Good Company was feted at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 where it topped the Media and Blogger category.

The award category celebrated individuals who have wielded media expertly, like the powerful agent it is, using media or their blogs as a channel for networking, community and connection, springing up new initiatives for their community, or inspiration for their followers.

Leveraging on technology and the digital age, the company is behind cutting-edge innovation, revolutionary products and initiatives.

The Good Company emerged winners after a rigorous exercise that saw the 3rd Edition of Pulse Influencer Awards come to a glorious conclusion with the unveiling of winners.

