Entertainment

Thee Pluto exposes celebrities & politicians in his wife's DM

Lynet Okumu

Thee Pluto reveals encounters with popular politicians, celebrities, and even friends sliding into his wife's DM

The Pluto & his wife Felicity Shiru
Content creator and businessman Robert Ndegwa, popularly known as Thee Pluto, has shed light on the challenges faced by individuals in relationships with public figures.

Recommended articles

Speaking about his own experiences, the father of two revealed how celebrities and politicians have been sliding into his wife Felicity Shiru's direct messages (DMs).

During a conversation with DJ Mo and Size 8 on the show Wild Love, Thee Pluto didn't hold back as he disclosed the unwelcome advances his wife has received from various celebrities and politicians via DMs.

The Pluto & his wife Felicity Shiru
He expressed his frustration, noting that such encounters pose challenges to maintaining trust and security in the relationship.

He emphasised the strain such interactions can place on a relationship, with even close friends potentially crossing boundaries.

He recounted instances where his wife discovered messages from acquaintances in his DMs.

"Nishai chukua hiyo simu yake siku moj anikapata hadi macelebs na politicians wako tu pale kwa DM yake. Ni challenge. Kama sahi hata hajareply but wako tu pale. Unaeza pata hata beshte yako ako pale Na yeye ashawahi chukua simu yangu akapata mabeshte wake wanaslide kwa DM yangu," he said.

The Pluto & his wife Felicity Shiru
Reflecting on their journey together, Thee Pluto admitted to a lighthearted approach when proposing that Felicity Shiru move in with him.

While expressing genuine readiness for the commitment, he acknowledged a lingering sense of uncertainty, given the casual nature of their initial conversation.

However, upon witnessing Felicity Shiru's presence in his home that evening, Thee Pluto felt a deep sense of conviction and decided to marry her, embracing the responsibility of fatherhood with their first child.

The Pluto & his wife Felicity Shiru
Contrary to panic or indecision, Thee Pluto approached the transition into marriage with a sense of preparedness and assurance.

Drawing strength from his role as a father, he navigated the process with a natural ease, allowing officiation and commitment to unfold organically.

"Ile kitu nilifanya after mamaa amepata ball, niliamwambia zile vitu zote ako nazo apatie beshte yetu fulani anaitwa Musa , alafu amove in with me. Na mi nikimwambia , one nilikuwa serious ndani yangu like i was ready for any task.

"Lakini pia kulikuwa na kale ka feeling ka naisema kijokes jokes coz skuwa sure alikuwa ataikia kumove in. Hiyo siku nilimuona kwangu jioni na hivo ndio nilioa," he said.

Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru
With determination and resolve, he conveyed his decision to his family, cementing their union with a firm resolve to move forward together.

Lynet Okumu
