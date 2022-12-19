[Explainer] What is a bisht? The $9000 traditional cloak that Messi wore

FIFA President Gianni Infantino handed the trophy to the Argentine captain clad in the traditional cloak.

Apparently, the cloak is called a bisht.

According to Saudi Arabian publication, Arab News, a bisht is worn on special occasions and is a former wear for politicians, royal family members, religious scholars and high-ranking individuals in Arabian Gulf countries.

“A bisht is only worn on special occasions, such as a wedding, but royal family members are commonly seen wearing the garment while attending formal functions”, Arab News noted.

“The bisht has been the choice of formal wear for politicians, religious scholars and high-ranking individuals in Arabian Gulf countries, Iraq and countries north of Saudi Arabia for centuries, with the traditional flowing cloak acting as a distinguishing garment for those who wear it. It is often regarded as sign of prestige or high status and this is why the art of bisht tailoring is a skill handed down from generation to generation”.

The bisht, given its high value does not come cheap. The price of the garment depends on the choice on the fabric with the most expensive made from camel or lama hair or goat wool and the most expensive going for $9000.