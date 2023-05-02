The sports category has moved to a new website.

6 things that you should never do at the gym

Fabian Simiyu

The following are some of the things that you should never do at the gym

A man lifting weights at the gym
A man lifting weights at the gym

The gym is a great place to work on your fitness goals and improve your overall health.

However, it's important to be mindful of gym etiquette and avoid certain behaviors that can be disruptive or even dangerous to others.

It's understandable to want to have all the equipment you need for your workout, but it's important to be considerate of others who may also need to use the same equipment.

Hogging multiple sets of dumbbells or machines can make it difficult for others to complete their workout and lead to unnecessary frustration.

Remember, the gym is a shared space and it's important to be mindful of others and work together to create a positive and welcoming environment for everyone.

While it's understandable that some phone calls might be important, the gym is not the place to take or make them.

Not only is it disrespectful to others trying to exercise, but it can also be a safety hazard. The last thing anyone wants is to be distracted while lifting weights or running on a treadmill.

So, let's all be mindful of our surroundings and take our calls outside or excuse ourselves to a designated phone area. It's a small effort that can make a big difference in creating a positive gym environment for all.

It's common courtesy to wipe off equipment after use at the gym. Not only does it help prevent the spread of germs and bacteria, but it also shows consideration for the next person who will use the equipment.

Nobody wants to lie on a mat or grab dumbbells covered in sweat from someone else's workout.

Taking a few seconds to clean off the equipment can make a big difference for others and make the gym a more pleasant and hygienic place for everyone.

So, let's all remember to grab a towel and give the equipment a quick wipe-down after use.

It's important to remember that when we're at the gym, everyone is there to focus on their fitness goals.

Interruptions can be not only distracting but also disrespectful to someone's workout routine.

Unless it's an urgent matter, try to avoid interrupting someone mid-set or squeezing past them.

Wait until they've completed their exercise before approaching them. By doing so, you're not only showing respect for their workout but also creating a more positive and supportive gym environment for everyone.

When it comes to lifting weights, it's important to push yourself to achieve your fitness goals, but it's equally important to be considerate of your fellow gym-goers.

Making loud grunting noises, dropping weights unnecessarily, and generally creating a scene can be off-putting for those around you.

Working out in the gym
Working out in the gym
While there are times when it's appropriate to let out a little noise or drop the weights, it's important to do so in a controlled manner.

By being respectful of others, you'll create a positive and comfortable environment for everyone at the gym.

While it's important to make the most out of your workout routine, it's equally crucial to prioritize safety and consideration for others at the gym.

Avoid exercising in high-traffic areas like walkways or entrances, as it can put yourself and others in danger.

Nobody wants to get accidentally hit by a kettlebell or tripped over by someone doing walking lunges.

Be mindful of your surroundings and opt for designated exercise areas where you can focus on your routine without disrupting the flow of foot traffic.

It's a win-win situation that ensures your safety and respects the comfort of others in the gym.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

