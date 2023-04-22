The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 health benefits of cold and hot shower

Samiah Ogunlowo

There's nothing like a refreshing shower to wake you up in the morning or to help you relax after a long day. But did you know that the temperature of your shower water can affect your health in many ways? That's right!

5 health benefits of cold and hot shower (naturalhairgrowthtips)
5 health benefits of cold and hot shower (naturalhairgrowthtips)

Here are 5 health benefits of cold and hot showers:

Hot showers can help to improve circulation by dilating blood vessels and increasing blood flow to your muscles and organs. Cold showers, on the other hand, can help to constrict blood vessels and improve circulation to your skin and organs.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you've had a tough workout or been on your feet all day, a cold shower can help to reduce muscle soreness and inflammation. A hot shower, on the other hand, can help to relax your muscles and reduce tension.

Both hot and cold showers can have a positive effect on your mental health. Hot showers can help to reduce stress and anxiety by promoting relaxation and improving sleep quality. Cold showers can also help to reduce stress by boosting alertness and releasing endorphins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cold showers can help to improve skin health by reducing inflammation, tightening pores, and promoting healthy blood flow. Hot showers, on the other hand, can help to open pores and release toxins from your skin.

Both hot and cold showers can help to boost your immune function by improving circulation and reducing inflammation. Cold showers, in particular, can help to stimulate the production of white blood cells, which can help to fight off infection and disease.

Whether you prefer a hot or cold shower, there are many health benefits to be gained from adjusting the temperature of your water. So, the next time you step into the shower, think about the benefits you're reaping for your mind and body!

Recommended articles

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 health benefits of cold and hot shower

5 health benefits of cold and hot shower

Celebrating young Kenyans with extraordinary talents, intelligence & creativity!

Celebrating young Kenyans with extraordinary talents, intelligence & creativity!

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn’t know

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn’t know

Kamene Goro weds DJ Bonez in exclusive ceremony [Videos]

Kamene Goro weds DJ Bonez in exclusive ceremony [Videos]

The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

For men: 5 reasons why you perform poorly in bed

For men: 5 reasons why you perform poorly in bed

What is 420? Everything Kenyans need to know about its origin and meaning

What is 420? Everything Kenyans need to know about its origin and meaning

Do you really need to walk 10,000 steps per day to be healthy?

Do you really need to walk 10,000 steps per day to be healthy?

5 social media behaviours you should confront your partner about

5 social media behaviours you should confront your partner about

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chest and neck age pretty quickly [Byrdie]

5 body parts that age and wrinkle faster than others - and how to care for them

Orange peels are beneficial to the health [ece-auto-gen]

The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

Walking is great exercise [istockphoto]

Do you really need to walk 10,000 steps per day to be healthy?