The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Are you following the 10 postures while using your smartphone?

Martha Kemigisha

Smartphones don't just take over our brains, they take over our bodies as well. Most times in ways that go unnoticed, especially body posture. As you aim to get your phone in the best position, check to see if your body is getting the same care. Here are 10 tips from a chiropractor to maintain good posture while on your phone.

Are you following the 10 postures while using your smartphone?/Pexels
Are you following the 10 postures while using your smartphone?/Pexels

We've all craned our necks, leaned our back forward, or held up our screens way too close or way too far. We’ve all done these things when looking at our phones at least every day. Try out these tips for good posture while using your smartphone.

Your body may take some time to adjust to better posture. One way to alleviate this issue is to just hold your phone at eye level. It will keep you from contorting your neck and back into uncomfortable positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will help with your confidence or pride pose anyway. When you keep your head high, you’ll have better posture.

CHECK OUT: 8 reasons for early onset of baldness

Many of us bend over our phones because we can’t quite see the text. Increasing the font size, however, can stop this problem in its tracks and resolve your bad posture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your arms should rest near your body, whether sitting or standing. Additionally, if you’re sitting down, place your elbows on top of your knees to ensure proper weight distribution.

Don't cross your legs. You should rest your feet flat on the ground if you’re viewing your phone while sitting.

Instead of straining and squinting to read the news, wear your glasses. You may also need to take this as a sign to schedule your next eye appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is one of the easiest tips for maintaining good posture while using your smartphone. Hold it with two hands, not one. Make sure your hands are symmetrical as well.

CHECK OUT: Psychological benefits of workouts that Sheebah and Cindy are reaping

Imagine you have a long coat that is pulling your shoulders up and back into an even position. That’s how you should sit or stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the best thing to do is just to turn off your phone. That way, you can give your body a break.

Need someone to illustrate these positions for you? Dealing with overwhelming body/back pain? Need an adjustment? Seek professional help.

Recommended articles

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Are you following the 10 postures while using your smartphone?

Are you following the 10 postures while using your smartphone?

5 reasons for cracked heels

5 reasons for cracked heels

Ugandan Church to attempt longest clapping world record

Ugandan Church to attempt longest clapping world record

Why Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead, also called 'Dia de los Muertos'

Why Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead, also called 'Dia de los Muertos'

Sleep better naturally: Effective ways to combat insomnia

Sleep better naturally: Effective ways to combat insomnia

The 5 most terrifying places in the world you never want to visit

The 5 most terrifying places in the world you never want to visit

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

You’ve lost someone you love: 4 signs you may need to seek grief counselling

You’ve lost someone you love: 4 signs you may need to seek grief counselling

Buganda Kingdom gears up for 30th coronation ceremony

Buganda Kingdom gears up for 30th coronation ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Myths about morning erections [Bingedaily]

Debunking 5 common myths about men’s morning erections

Why is mosquito attracted to you? [Pinterest]

3 unbelievable reasons mosquitoes are more attracted to you than others

Content creator Chebet Ronoh

Chebet Ronoh reveals doctor's question that forced her to quit alcohol

If you have relaxed hair, you can also try it by adding some kinky extensions to give it that thick and natural look [Credit: RevAir]

5 reasons to start doing mini twists on your hair