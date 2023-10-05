10 ways to support someone battling depression

It can manifest as persistent feelings of sadness, loss of interest in activities, and a range of physical and emotional problems.

If someone you care about is battling depression, your support can make a significant difference. Here are some ways you can help:

1. Educate yourself

Understanding depression is the first step. It's not simply "feeling sad" or something one can "snap out of." By recognising the complexity of depression, you'll be in a better position to offer genuine support.

2. Listen actively

Often, what someone with depression needs most is a non-judgmental ear. Listen more than you speak, avoid offering unsolicited advice, and resist the urge to relate everything they say to your personal experiences.

3. Avoid clichés

Phrases like "Just think positive," or "Everyone has bad days" might seem helpful, but they can trivialise the person's feelings. Instead, say things like, "I'm here for you," or "What can I do to help?"

4. Encourage getting professional help

While your support is invaluable, depression often requires professional intervention. Please encourage them to see a doctor, therapist, or counsellor.

Offer to help find local resources or accompany them if they're comfortable.

5. Be patient

Recovery from depression doesn't happen overnight. There will be good days and bad days. Celebrate the small victories and understand that setbacks are part of the journey.

6. Check in regularly

A simple text message or call can mean a lot. Regular check-ins show the person that you care and are thinking of them, even when you're not around.

7. Encourage physical activity

Exercise can help alleviate the symptoms of depression due to the release of endorphins. Invite them for a walk in the park, a swim, or even just a stroll around the neighbourhood.

8. Help them stick to treatment

If they're on medication or attending therapy sessions, offer reminders or assist with routine tasks to ensure they stick to their treatment plan.

9. Stay informed about warning signs

Severe depression can lead to self-harm or suicidal thoughts. Stay informed about the signs, and if you suspect they might be at risk, seek immediate help.

10. Take care of yourself

Supporting someone with depression can be emotionally taxing. Ensure you also take breaks, seek support, and prioritise your well-being.

Remember, while you can offer support, you're not a replacement for professional help.

The journey might be challenging, but with understanding, patience, and consistent support, you can make a positive difference in the life of someone with depression.

