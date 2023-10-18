The sports category has moved to a new website.

Don't check your phone first thing in the morning, here's why

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When you reach for your phone first thing in the morning, several things can happen in your brain and body.

The first thing you pick up in the morning
The impact can vary depending on individual habits and the nature of the content you engage with on your phone.

Here's a general overview of what occurs:

When you check your phone and find something interesting or rewarding, your brain releases dopamine.

This neurotransmitter is associated with pleasure, motivation, and addiction.

The potential for unexpected rewards (e.g., a liked social media post, a funny meme, or a message from a friend) keeps you coming back to your phone.

Picking up your phone immediately upon waking can fragment your attention.

This constant switching of attention between different apps, messages, and information can negatively affect your focus and ability to concentrate on tasks throughout the day.

The blue light emitted by your phone's screen can suppress the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep.

This can disrupt your sleep schedule and make it harder to fall asleep at night.

If your morning phone use involves checking work-related emails, news updates, or stressful messages, it can lead to increased stress and anxiety.

Constant connectivity can create a feeling of always being "on" and may prevent you from fully disconnecting from work or personal stressors.

Scrolling through social media can lead to social comparison, where you compare your life and achievements to those of others.

This can contribute to feelings of inadequacy, jealousy, and even lowered self-esteem.

Picking up your phone immediately can lead to time being wasted on digital activities, potentially reducing the time available for a healthy morning routine, such as exercise, mindfulness, or a nutritious breakfast.

It's essential to be mindful of your phone use in the morning and consider the potential impacts on your mental and emotional well-being.

Some people find it helpful to establish phone-free morning routines to start the day with more intention and focus.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

