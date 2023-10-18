Don't check your phone first thing in the morning, here's why

Here's a general overview of what occurs:

1. Dopamine release

When you check your phone and find something interesting or rewarding, your brain releases dopamine.

ADVERTISEMENT

This neurotransmitter is associated with pleasure, motivation, and addiction.

The potential for unexpected rewards (e.g., a liked social media post, a funny meme, or a message from a friend) keeps you coming back to your phone.

2. Distraction and fragmentation

Picking up your phone immediately upon waking can fragment your attention.

This constant switching of attention between different apps, messages, and information can negatively affect your focus and ability to concentrate on tasks throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Blue light exposure

The blue light emitted by your phone's screen can suppress the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep.

This can disrupt your sleep schedule and make it harder to fall asleep at night.

4. Stress and anxiety

If your morning phone use involves checking work-related emails, news updates, or stressful messages, it can lead to increased stress and anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constant connectivity can create a feeling of always being "on" and may prevent you from fully disconnecting from work or personal stressors.

5. Social comparison

Scrolling through social media can lead to social comparison, where you compare your life and achievements to those of others.

This can contribute to feelings of inadequacy, jealousy, and even lowered self-esteem.

6. Reduced morning routine time

ADVERTISEMENT

Picking up your phone immediately can lead to time being wasted on digital activities, potentially reducing the time available for a healthy morning routine, such as exercise, mindfulness, or a nutritious breakfast.

It's essential to be mindful of your phone use in the morning and consider the potential impacts on your mental and emotional well-being.