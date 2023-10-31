The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Is it possible to get rid of hip dips? Here's everything girls need to know

Anna Ajayi

Hip dips can be more pronounced in some women and barely noticeable in others.

Hip dips are normal, but can they be gotten rid of? [Freepik]
Hip dips are normal, but can they be gotten rid of? [Freepik]

They are a natural body feature for many women caused by the shape of the pelvis and the distribution of fat and muscle in the area.

The main cause of hip dips is the shape of the pelvis. The pelvis is made up of three bones: the sacrum and two ilium bones. The ilium bones are the large, flared bones at the top of the pelvis. The greater trochanter is a bony prominence on the outside of the femur, the thigh bone.

ADVERTISEMENT

In people with hip dips, the ilium bones are wider and flare out more than in people without hip dips. The greater trochanter is also more pronounced. This causes the skin and fat in the area to curve inwards, creating the appearance of hip dips.

Other factors that can contribute to the appearance of hip dips include:

  • The amount of body fat
  • The distribution of body fat
  • The size and strength of the gluteus muscles
  • Genetics: Your body's shape is determined by your genetics so, If your parents or other family members have hip dips, it's more likely that you'll have them as well.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. The short answer though, is that it's not possible to completely eliminate hip dips, and that's absolutely okay. Some people may be able to reduce the appearance of hip dips by losing body fat, gaining muscle, or both.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are concerned about the appearance of your hip dips, there are a few things you can do to try to reduce them:

Lose body fat: This can help to reduce the amount of fat that is deposited in the hip area, making hip dips less noticeable.

Gain muscle: Strengthening the glute muscles can help to fill in the hip area and make hip dips less pronounced.

Wear clothes that flatter your figure: Certain styles of clothing can help to conceal the appearance of hip dips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some specific exercises experts recommend that you can do to reduce the appearance of your hip dips:

  • Squats
  • Lunges
  • Deadlifts
  • Glute bridges
  • Hip thrusts

It takes time and effort to see results from these so, be patient and consistent with your workouts, and you will eventually start to see improvement.

Hip dips are a normal and natural part of the female body. They are not a sign of being overweight or unhealthy. In fact, many celebrities and models have hip dips. Embrace body positivity and self-love because your worth is not determined by your body shape or the presence of hip dips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Focus on your best qualities, practice positive self-talk and avoid comparing yourself to others.

Recommended articles

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mixed reactions as singles gather for 2-day prayer conference to find life partners

Mixed reactions as singles gather for 2-day prayer conference to find life partners

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Is it possible to get rid of hip dips? Here's everything girls need to know

Is it possible to get rid of hip dips? Here's everything girls need to know

Why men need to stop putting their phones in their pocket

Why men need to stop putting their phones in their pocket

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are engaged after two-year relationship

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are engaged after two-year relationship

According to netizens, these are the most annoying types of colleagues

According to netizens, these are the most annoying types of colleagues

8 ways African women can apply makeup in hot weather without looking cakey

8 ways African women can apply makeup in hot weather without looking cakey

A new cure for sickle cell disease is on the way — it may be too expensive

A new cure for sickle cell disease is on the way — it may be too expensive

Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS officially partners with the NBA

Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS officially partners with the NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Baldness

Aside from genetics, 12 other things that can cause baldness

5 harmful effects bleaching you probably didn't know

5 harmful effects of bleaching you probably didn't know

Phantom pregnancy

Phantom Pregnancy: Symptoms and how to cure it

Why men shouldn't put their phones in their pocket [gadgetsloud]

Why men need to stop putting their phones in their pocket