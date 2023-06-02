Menstrual hygiene: Here's how to wash your period panties properly

There are several ways a person can tell when a period is due. Many people experience a range of physical and emotional symptoms, known as premenstrual syndrome (PMS), as their hormone levels drop.
Menstruation is the monthly shedding of the lining of your uterus. Menstruation is also known by the terms menses, menstrual period, cycle or period.
One best way to keep your menstrual hygiene in check is properly taking care of your undergarments.
Proper cleaning and maintenance of period panties are crucial to their longevity and hygiene.
Here, we’ll walk you through the simple steps to ensure they stay fresh and ready for every cycle. Let’s take a look at how to clean your period panties.
- Prepare
Before you start the cleaning process, using cold or normal running tap water is the perfect temperature to start the process. You must rinse the stained area under cold water, as hot water can set the stain. Gently rub the fabric together to help loosen the blood.
- Pre-washing
After removing excess blood and treating any stains, it’s time to pre-wash the panty. Fill a basin or sink with cold water and add a small amount of gentle detergent. Submerge the underwear and gently agitate it to loosen any remaining blood and discharge. Let the panty soak for approximately 30 minutes to an hour.
- Wash
Once the pre-wash is complete, it’s time to give your underwear a proper wash.
Most period panties can be washed in a regular or delicate cycle. It is recommended to use a gentle detergent that is free from fragrances and harsh chemicals to avoid skin irritation. Avoid using fabric softeners as they can reduce the absorbency of the garment. You can wash period panties with other clothes only if you have removed the stains beforehand.
- Dry
After washing thoroughly, air drying is the best option for period panties. Hang them in a well-ventilated area, preferably out of direct sunlight. This will stop your period panties from smelling. Avoid using a dryer, as high heat can damage the elastic and overall fabric integrity. The drying time may vary depending on the fabric composition, but it’s generally recommended to leave them hanging until completely dry.
- Storage
Once your period panties are clean and dry, it’s important to store them properly to maintain their quality. Fold them neatly and store them in a clean and dry place, away from direct sunlight. If you have multiple pairs, consider stacking them or placing them in a designated drawer or storage box. Avoid overcrowding the storage area, as it can lead to creases and affect the elasticity of the fabric.
