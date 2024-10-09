Key dates for regional Tusker Oktobafest activations this month

Tusker Oktobafest, Kenya's biggest beer festival, is back with exciting regional activations. Scheduled for October 19, 26 and November 2, 2024, this year’s festival will take place in ten different venues across five regions.

This is a fantastic opportunity for beer lovers and enthusiasts to celebrate the vibrant beer culture within their local communities.

Tusker Oktobafest 2024 expands beyond Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's festival marks a significant shift as it expands its reach beyond Nairobi. The goal is to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Kenya by providing a platform for local talent, vendors, and artists to showcase their work.

Christine Kariuki, the Marketing Manager at Tusker, expressed her excitement about this year's festival, stating, “We are thrilled to bring Tusker Oktobafest to different regions across the country, allowing our consumers to experience the excitement of beer, music and culture. This year, our goal is to ensure that the celebration reaches beyond Nairobi, delivering on our commitment to showcase the best of beer and local talent throughout Kenya.”

Photos from Tusker Octobafest 2023 edition Pulse Live Kenya

This approach not only highlights the local beer culture but also helps build local economies.

Exciting offers & experiences at Tusker Oktobafest

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the celebrations, Tusker Oktobafest will feature a range of promotions and experiences to reward beer consumers across the country.

These promotions will include discounts, online flash sales, and exclusive experiences, all designed to celebrate Kenya's vibrant beer culture.

During the festival, beer enthusiasts will enjoy their favourite brands at special retail prices in designated bars and restaurants.

For instance, customers can purchase five bottles of Tusker Lager or Balozi Lager for Sh1,000. Additionally, they will buy four bottles of other popular beer brands like Tusker Malt, Guinness, White Cap Lager, or Tusker Cider for the same price.

Beer lovers should also keep an eye out for flash sales on the Ke.thebar and other leading e-commerce platforms, making it easier to join in on the festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos from Tusker Octobafest 2023 edition Pulse Live Kenya

Tusker Oktobafest regional activations schedule

Here’s a quick look at the regional activations taking place:

Saturday, October 19

The celebrations will commence at several vibrant locations. In Nairobi County, beer lovers can head to Enkare in Kitengela and Texas Barbeque in Kikuyu. Meanwhile, in the Rift Valley, the festivities will be taking place at Timbo XO in Eldoret.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, October 26

The following weekend, the party continues in Nairobi with events scheduled at Burudani Address in Juja, Quiver Lounge on Thika Road, and Mountain Moran in Nanyuki. Additionally, the celebrations will extend to the Lake Region at Club Da Place in Kisumu.

Saturday, November 2

Finally, on the last day of activations, revelers can join the fun at New Sarvid Gardens on Kiambu Road and Mountain Daylight Grill in Nairobi. The celebrations will also reach the coast with an event at New Big Tree in Mombasa.

Photos from Tusker Octobafest 2023 edition Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Tusker Oktobafest: Celebrating music, food, and art across Kenya

Tusker Oktobafest is not just about beer; it’s also a celebration of music, food, and art. The festival offers an opportunity for local artists to perform and engage with the community, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

The details of the artist line-up will be revealed soon, adding to the excitement of this year’s events.