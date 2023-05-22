5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Hilda Baci
It’s another Monday, and for our corporate ladies, it’s another opportunity to slay to the office.
Hilda’s ability to look sexy, gorgeous and give us the ultimate boss ladies vibes is the reason she is our workwear inspiration this week.
Monday
Seize the week with a burst of colour; a bright red mini skirt and jacket is the best way to start the week on a high note. Especially love the embellishments on the jacket; it’s just the right amount of sparkle.
Tuesday
Do you have a nude suit? No? Then you must get one. It’s subtle, yet stunning and commanding, love it.
Wednesday
A lady in black can never go wrong, we love the black body-con gown, but what we especially love are the purple pumps. Gorgeous.
Thursday
A corporate baddie must always have a nude midi gown. These muted colours will have you looking modern and classy. What we really love about this gown on Hilda is the neckline, gorgeous.
Friday
End the week with pink. Every working woman should have a gorgeous pink two-piece in her closet.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke