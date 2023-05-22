The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Hilda Baci

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s another Monday, and for our corporate ladies, it’s another opportunity to slay to the office.

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram/hildabaci]
5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram/hildabaci]

Hilda’s ability to look sexy, gorgeous and give us the ultimate boss ladies vibes is the reason she is our workwear inspiration this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seize the week with a burst of colour; a bright red mini skirt and jacket is the best way to start the week on a high note. Especially love the embellishments on the jacket; it’s just the right amount of sparkle.

Do you have a nude suit? No? Then you must get one. It’s subtle, yet stunning and commanding, love it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lady in black can never go wrong, we love the black body-con gown, but what we especially love are the purple pumps. Gorgeous.

A corporate baddie must always have a nude midi gown. These muted colours will have you looking modern and classy. What we really love about this gown on Hilda is the neckline, gorgeous.

ADVERTISEMENT

End the week with pink. Every working woman should have a gorgeous pink two-piece in her closet.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Weight loss? 5 important things to know before embarking on this journey

Weight loss? 5 important things to know before embarking on this journey

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Hilda Baci

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Hilda Baci

3 proposal tips that men should copy from Njugush

3 proposal tips that men should copy from Njugush

7 kitchen appliances to simplify your cooking experience

7 kitchen appliances to simplify your cooking experience

CS Murkomen oozes style with his Sh2M watch & Sh150K pens [Photos]

CS Murkomen oozes style with his Sh2M watch & Sh150K pens [Photos]

7 ways to heal your gut after taking antibiotics

7 ways to heal your gut after taking antibiotics

Colonel Mustapha shares lessons on reckless living, money, fame and slay queens

Colonel Mustapha shares lessons on reckless living, money, fame and slay queens

Kenya is the most beautiful holiday destination in Africa, here is why

Kenya is the most beautiful holiday destination in Africa, here is why

5 foods that you should eat if you love going to the gym

5 foods that you should eat if you love going to the gym

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Martha Stewart on the cover of Sports Illustrated [Instagram/marthastewart]

Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine