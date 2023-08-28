The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

3 ways to store tomatoes so they last longer

Oghenerume Progress

Tomatoes are one of the most popular ingredients in the kitchen and everyone who cooks understands the difference they make to every dish they are added to.

3 ways to store tomatoes so they last longer [healthline]
3 ways to store tomatoes so they last longer [healthline]

To ensure that your tomatoes remain fresh and delicious for as long as possible, here are three things you can try.

The first step to ensuring your tomatoes last longer is to buy the right ones. If you are not cooking with them immediately, then it is better to go for unripe, unblemished, firm, and tomatoes free from any signs of rot or mould. Doing this ensures your tomatoes last for days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another way to ensure your tomatoes last longer is to store them properly at room temperature. Ripe tomatoes can last for days if stored in the right way on your countertop. To do this, you can place the container you want to store them in on your countertop away from direct sunlight.

You can line this with some paper towels and arrange your tomatoes upside down, that is, with the stem side downwards. Storing tomatoes stem side down helps prevent moisture from entering the scar left by the stem, which can lead to faster spoilage or mould growth. This method can help prolong the freshness of the tomatoes.

Freezing is another way to ensure that your tomatoes last longer. This can be done in two ways. You could blend the tomatoes before storing in the freezer and thaw whenever you need it for cooking. You could also freeze the tomatoes whole and also thaw when you intend to use it. Freezing your tomatoes can help them last for a really long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In conclusion, with the right storage techniques, tomatoes can last longer. However, while it's tempting to buy a large quantity, only purchase what you can consume within a reasonable timeframe to prevent overstocking.

Recommended articles

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cate Waruguru's rich hubby treats her to romantic birthday dinner in U.S. [Photos]

Cate Waruguru's rich hubby treats her to romantic birthday dinner in U.S. [Photos]

3 ways to store tomatoes so they last longer

3 ways to store tomatoes so they last longer

How long can these 5 foods last in the freezer before they spoil?

How long can these 5 foods last in the freezer before they spoil?

The shocking reason why the 'World's Most Beautiful Vagina Contest' exists

The shocking reason why the 'World's Most Beautiful Vagina Contest' exists

5 mistakes to avoid when you want to hide your pimples

5 mistakes to avoid when you want to hide your pimples

Muigai Wa Njoroge's 1st wife finally discloses why she missed her co-wife's ruracio

Muigai Wa Njoroge's 1st wife finally discloses why she missed her co-wife's ruracio

Here are 5 ways to care for your dreadlocks as a man

Here are 5 ways to care for your dreadlocks as a man

My most expensive wig is worth Sh580,000 - Yvonne Mugure

My most expensive wig is worth Sh580,000 - Yvonne Mugure

Mulamwah reveals millions he has spent on nearly finished 2-storey mansion

Mulamwah reveals millions he has spent on nearly finished 2-storey mansion

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

virginity dance

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity

The hidden secret to fried that tastes better and lasts longer [acouplecooks]

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

Ivory coast is the world's leading producer of cocoa [Alphafoodie]

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Seashell house in Mexico [AmazingArchitecture]

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world