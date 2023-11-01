The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Always double-check the expiry dates on these 4 products before consumption

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Expiry dates are there for a reason, and they should never be taken lightly.

check the expiry dates of these products
check the expiry dates of these products

People usually say you can use expired products for up to four months before discarding them but consuming products past their expiry dates can be risky and potentially harmful to your health.

Though you must be wary of the expiry dates of the products you buy, you must be extra careful of these products as they are more harmful as they near their expiration date:

1. Milk: Consuming expired milk can lead to foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella. These can cause symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

2. Canned beef: While canned goods generally have a longer shelf life, they are not immune to spoilage. Eating spoiled canned beef can cause food poisoning, leading to symptoms similar to those caused by expired milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Mayonnaise: Mayonnaise often contains eggs, which are highly perishable. When mayonnaise goes bad, it can harbor harmful bacteria such as Salmonella, leading to foodborne illnesses.

4. Medication: Expired medications may not be as effective as they should be. In some cases, they can even be dangerous.

Chemical changes can occur in the composition of the medication, making it less potent or causing harmful by-products.

It's important to properly dispose of expired medications and consult a healthcare professional if you need a replacement.

To ensure your safety and the safety of those around you, always check the expiry dates on products before consuming or using them.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are unsure about the safety of a product, it's best to err on the side of caution and avoid using it.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why sleeping naked is probably a bad idea

Why sleeping naked is probably a bad idea

12 ways to become an interesting chitchat buddy to your partner

12 ways to become an interesting chitchat buddy to your partner

Always double-check the expiry dates on these 4 products before consumption

Always double-check the expiry dates on these 4 products before consumption

These 5 reasons are why older men usually become sugar daddies

These 5 reasons are why older men usually become sugar daddies

5 fruits and veggies that almost taste like meat

5 fruits and veggies that almost taste like meat

Did you know you can get pregnant while already pregnant?

Did you know you can get pregnant while already pregnant?

3 reasons you are unable to stick to one partner

3 reasons you are unable to stick to one partner

5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress & reduce blood pressure

5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress & reduce blood pressure

Couples, it's time to start sharing all your clothes with each other — not just sweatshirts

Couples, it's time to start sharing all your clothes with each other — not just sweatshirts

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Matatus in Nairobi CBD

9 unwritten rules you should know while using matatus

Lola Mewu painting [Instagram/lolamewu]

Nigerian artist paints for over 40 hours as she attempts to break Guinness World Record

Wellness shots [Pinterest]

You should try these 5 wellness shots for overall wellbeing