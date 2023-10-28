Nairobi ranked best city to visit in 2024 globally, beating Paris

Nairobi beat Paris (France), Montreal (Canada) Mostar (Bosnia), Philadelphia to emerge top in the firm’s “Best in Travel 2024” cities ranking.

“Best in Travel” ranking is arrived at with Travel experts naming their best tourist destination including top 10 cities and regions to visit based on their experience and expertise in the area of travel.

The firm revealed that in this year’s ranking, “Fifty destinations chosen by a travel-obsessed team that promise to inspire and awe, delight and excite, charm and captivate” made it to the list with the Kenyan Capital ranking first.

The US-based firm has been publishing guidebooks on travel since 1973 and is a major player in travel and tourism.

Notably, Nairobi is the only African city that made it to the list.

Nairobi has witnessed tremendous growth that has made it a prime destination for tourists, travelers and businesses.

In a video explaining why Nairobi is the city to travel to in 2024, explored the vibrant culture, matatu graffiti, mouth-watering cuisines and breathtaking parks.

Nairobi city skyline [Photo: Antony Trivet] Pulse Live Kenya

“Kenya’s capital is staking its claim as a global center of culture, sizzling with unmissable travel experiences. The city is shrugging off the colonial gaze and embracing its unique rhythms, with a dynamic array of restaurants, food carts and cafes, along with a steady rotation of arts and cultural venues that all fuel a distinct Nairobi cool.” Noted Lonely Planet.

Highlight for visitor to explore in Nairobi

Among the highlights listed for visitors to check out while in Nairobi is a walk at the Ngong Hills Forest, traditional song and dance at the Bomas of Kenya and a breath-taking game drive at the Nairobi National Park “with the city’s evolving skyline in the backdrop.”

“Views of Mount Kenya and Kilimanjaro on a clear day” is also listed among the highlights worth checking out while in Nairobi.

The city boasts of several attractions and is a major business and travel destination.