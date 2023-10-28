The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Nairobi ranked best city to visit in 2024 globally, beating Paris

Charles Ouma

Nairobi is simply the best for travelers

Nairobi City
Nairobi City

Nairobi city has emerged as the best city to visit in the latest ranking by global travel firm, Lonely Planet.

Nairobi beat Paris (France), Montreal (Canada) Mostar (Bosnia), Philadelphia to emerge top in the firm’s “Best in Travel 2024” cities ranking.

“Best in Travel” ranking is arrived at with Travel experts naming their best tourist destination including top 10 cities and regions to visit based on their experience and expertise in the area of travel.

The firm revealed that in this year’s ranking, “Fifty destinations chosen by a travel-obsessed team that promise to inspire and awe, delight and excite, charm and captivate” made it to the list with the Kenyan Capital ranking first.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US-based firm has been publishing guidebooks on travel since 1973 and is a major player in travel and tourism.

Notably, Nairobi is the only African city that made it to the list.

Nairobi has witnessed tremendous growth that has made it a prime destination for tourists, travelers and businesses.

In a video explaining why Nairobi is the city to travel to in 2024, explored the vibrant culture, matatu graffiti, mouth-watering cuisines and breathtaking parks.

Nairobi city skyline [Photo: Antony Trivet]
Nairobi city skyline [Photo: Antony Trivet] Nairobi city skyline [Photo: Antony Trivet] Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“Kenya’s capital is staking its claim as a global center of culture, sizzling with unmissable travel experiences. The city is shrugging off the colonial gaze and embracing its unique rhythms, with a dynamic array of restaurants, food carts and cafes, along with a steady rotation of arts and cultural venues that all fuel a distinct Nairobi cool.” Noted Lonely Planet.

READ: Matatu graffiti artists revamp cars for King Charles III's convoy [Photos]

Highlight for visitor to explore in Nairobi

Among the highlights listed for visitors to check out while in Nairobi is a walk at the Ngong Hills Forest, traditional song and dance at the Bomas of Kenya and a breath-taking game drive at the Nairobi National Park “with the city’s evolving skyline in the backdrop.”

“Views of Mount Kenya and Kilimanjaro on a clear day” is also listed among the highlights worth checking out while in Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city boasts of several attractions and is a major business and travel destination.

Nairobi National Museum, Oloolua nature trail, the lush Karura Forest, the Karen Blixen Museum, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and the bustling Masai Market are among other highlights that give visitors a unique experience.

Recommended articles

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nairobi ranked best city to visit in 2024 globally, beating Paris

Nairobi ranked best city to visit in 2024 globally, beating Paris

11 times Yvette Obura slayed in two-piece outfits and stole the show

11 times Yvette Obura slayed in two-piece outfits and stole the show

ChatGPT's guide on how to make your friend fall in love with you

ChatGPT's guide on how to make your friend fall in love with you

Phantom Pregnancy: Symptoms and how to cure it

Phantom Pregnancy: Symptoms and how to cure it

How to manage stress caused by being unemployed

How to manage stress caused by being unemployed

I would have married another wife if Zuena didn't give me peace - Bebe Cool

I would have married another wife if Zuena didn't give me peace - Bebe Cool

10 things you can do with ice cubes in your home besides cooling stuff

10 things you can do with ice cubes in your home besides cooling stuff

10 ways to overcome sibling rivalry

10 ways to overcome sibling rivalry

Zari backs Busoga Kingdom royal wedding fundraising drive

Zari backs Busoga Kingdom royal wedding fundraising drive

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jayden is far too common [istockphoto]

Parents should be stopped from naming male children Jayden, here’s why

Celebrity couple Terence Creative and Milly Chebby hosted their friends and family for a traditional Chaik ceremony in Eldoret

Terence & Milly Chebby hold 'Chaik' ceremony after 10-year relationship [Videos]

The prohibition of pork in Islam is a fundamental aspect of religious identity and practice [LA Times]

5 reasons Muslims don't eat pork

Get her to say yes

If you want her to say yes to your proposal, stop doing these 4 things