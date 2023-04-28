The sports category has moved to a new website.

For women: Here's how to get your husband to help with household chores

Berlinda Entsie

Even though there's no rule as far as housework is concerned men rarely help.

Couple doing house chores together
Couple doing house chores together

It is presumed that the woman will handle everything and that is her job to do so. The truth is, there is no such rule.

A marriage is about equal partnership. So, if you want your husband to help out with the chores then here are ways to get it done without all that arguments and ugly fights.

  • Communicate clearly

Communication is key in any relationship, and it’s very important when it comes to dividing household chores. Sit with your husband and have an honest conversation about how you’re feeling and what you need from him. Be specific about the chores and explain why it’s important to you.

  • List it out

Household chores can be easily overlooked so try making a list of all the chores that need to be done regularly. Divide the tasks you can do together and the ones that your husband can take care of.

  • Set expectations

Once you’ve made a list, set clear expectations for each other. Decide who will be responsible for each task and how often it needs to be done. This is very helpful in preventing misunderstandings and ensuring that both of you are on the same page.

  • Lead by example
If your husband isn’t used to doing household chores, it will take him some time to get a groove of things. Lead by example and make a point of doing your own chores consistently. This will show your husband that you’re committed to sharing the workload and might even inspire him to do more.

  • Create a schedule

Make a schedule because sometimes it helps ensure that all the necessary chores get done. Sit and work together to create a schedule that is fine for both of you. Take into account your work schedules and any other commitments you may have.

  • Show appreciation

It’s important to show appreciation for each other’s efforts, so be sure to thank your husband when he helps out around the house. Positive reinforcement can go a long way in encouraging good behaviour.

Berlinda Entsie

