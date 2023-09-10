A-list attendees: Glitz & glamour as Orengo’s son pays dowry for lover Samantha

The event which was in line with Luo community cultural practices was attended by a host of politicians.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo, Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei are among the dignitaries who attended the event.

Also present was Orengo’s wife and Siaya county first lady Betty Murungi.

The man of the moment wore a cream suit with a black shirt completing the look while the bride wore an elegant dress with African print.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Otichilo took to social media to share that he hosted the delegation that accompanied Michael Orengo for his dowry payment, popularly referred to as Nyombo.

"I welcomed my brother Orengo James in Vihiga for dowry negotiations between the Orengo and Luseno families. Congratulations to Michael & Samantha for honouring your kin and culture - that which defines our heritage and unites our people," he tweeted.

“The pride of parents is to witness children start families of their own. Hongera to proud parents Gov. James Orengo and his wife Betty on the Nyombo ceremony of their son Michael Orengo. May the young couple flourish and flower in the fullness of God's favor.” Gladys Boss Shollei wrote.

Below are more photos of the glamorous event.

