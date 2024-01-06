Willy Paul advises ladies on friends to avoid, social media pressure & hustling

The singer argued that while the allure of a lavish lifestyle achieved through shortcuts and questionable dealings may be appealing to many, dire consequences, including death is often the result.

According to Willy Paul, every lady should focus on pursuing an honest living.

“Go out there and hustle the right way. Hii mambo ya shortcuts ndio itamake life yako short. (taking shortcuts will make your life short). It's never too late to start afresh," he stated.

Staying home if one does not have cash to party rather than moving around with moneyed friends and men driving cars is an option that the ‘Toto’ hitmaker gave women in his post.

"Women sio lazima form, kama hauna pesa kaaa home! Avoid hawa marafiki wa akona gari we’re picking you up. Social media pressure isikuue please. (Women, partying is not must, please stay home if you do not have the money. Avoid “he has a car we’re picking you up” types of friends. Do not let social media pressure kill you)” Willly Paul added.

'Ni God', lavish lifestyle and travelling the world on expensive holidays

While God works in mysterious ways, a number of young women have often attributed their success and luxurious lives to God, with the phrase “Ni God” gaining popularity especially when questions on the source of funds surface.

The social media has created a new wave of influencers whose flamboyant lives is the desire of many with many young women reported to be resorting to shortcuts in a bid to keep up with the pressure and attain the elusive fine life.

Among the cases that did rounds on social media is that of socialite Peninah Lema Munyithya popularly known as Pesh who attributed her fine life and success to God, only to be nabbed with drugs in Ghana and thrown into prison.

“Thanks to God dreams coming tru…. another holiday for her majesty. #Ghana!” was the last post she made in 2015 before she was nabbed with drugs and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

Pesh was arrested at the height of her fame in 2015 when she was a student at MKU pursuing a degree in Project Management, living a lavish lifestyle and travelling around the world on expensive holidays.

She left the country for what she shared was a “holiday” in 2015 from where she would not return until almost 10 years later after serving her term.