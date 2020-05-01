A police officer has been pronounced dead and his seven colleagues missing after a vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by floods on Thursday night.

The tragic incident took place in Chemoe, Baringo North constituency which is one of the regions affected by mudslides and flash floods.

It is believed that the officers were on patrol when the lorry they were in was carried by waters from River Kagir.

File image of a region affected by flash floods

Baringo County police commander Robinson Ndiwa confirmed the recovery of one body while stating that efforts were underway to rescue the other officers.

The incident comes in the wake of another tragic mudslide which swept away Chesegon Police Station killing two other police officers and 33 other people.

Also Read: Section of Rift Valley residents to receive Sh50,000 each from the Gov't