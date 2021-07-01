1,127 hospitalised as Covid-19 cases hit 184,537

According to a statement from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya's positivity rate is now 9.8%.

From the cases 363 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 230 are males and 146 females.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Pulse Live Kenya

The youngest is an eleven-month-old baby while the oldest is 91 years.

The Total confirmed positive cases are now 184,537 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,963,532.

Today 910 patients have recovered from the disease, 516 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 394 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 126,594 out of whom 91,514 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 35,080 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 6 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April and June 2021. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,640.

A total of 1,127 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,722 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

130 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 39 of whom are on ventilatory support and 53 on supplemental oxygen. 38 patients are under observation.

Another 168 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 153 of them in general wards and 15 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of today, a total of 1,417,100 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 1,010,954 while second doses are 406,146.