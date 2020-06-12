The Ministry of Health has announced 90 new cases of Covid-19 from 2, 419 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

This now brings the total number of positive cases recorded in Kenya to 3, 305.

“All the positive cases are Kenyans, 62 of them are males and 28 are females. The youngest is 14 years old and the oldest is 80 years old,” said Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman.

The 90 cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 36, Mombasa 34, Busia 12, Uasin Gishu 3, Kilifi, Garissa, Kisumu, Meru, and Turkana one case each.

In Nairobi, Kibra recorded 12 cases, Makadara and Mathare 5 cases each, Kamukunji 4, Lang’ata 3, Westlands and Embakasi Central 2 each, Dagoretti North, Embakasi West, and Embakasi South one case each.

4 more people lost their lives, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 96.

“Unfortunately, we have also lost four people from the disease which now brings the total number of people who have succumbed to this disease today to 96. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the departed," said Dr. Aman.

72 covid-19 patients have been discharged raising the number of recoveries to 1,164.