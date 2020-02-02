The Government, through the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has moved in to send controversial Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a packing from his Neno Evangelism Centre church headquarters in Nairobi.

Nation reports that KRC wrote to the controversial pastor on Friday informing him that the land on which the church sits is KRC’s property, but which which acquired irregularly.

The letter further requests the preacher to surrender all documents related to the controversial acquisition of the land.

“You are hereby requested to surrender all documents relating to the irregular allocation of the above referenced property to the corporation,” reads the letter in part.

“Historical records in our possession indicate that the land bound by Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway and Bunyala Road in which various railway infrastructure are contained was reserved for railway use.”

“It has, however, been established that new grants on portions of the land were issued by the Commissioner of Lands in around 1994 without the consent of the corporation.” added the letter.

Pastor Ng'ang'a's Neno Evangelism Centre on Haile Selassie Avenue

KRC stated that this is part of its plan to reclaim “all its land initially reserved for railway use” but which was allocated to private entities throughout the country.

Also standing on the land in question is a petrol station, at least two other churches, a motor bazaar, hotels and other enterprises tah will soon be kicked out as KRC insists that the process of allocating the land was irregular.

Pastor Ng'ang'a's troubles

This is the latest misfortune to befall the “man of God” who is embrioled in yet another tussle.

In Ngong, the controversial Pastor is caught up in yet another scandal pitting him against an elderly woman identified as Susan Ngina Kanyali.

Mama Susan is now crying out for justice, accusing the ‘man of God’ of encroaching into her land and erecting a structure that houses Neno Evangelism Centre Bulbul branch in Ngong.

A report by Daily Nation indicates that the elderly woman wrote to the County Land Board in January 2016 in pursuit of justice after the National Land Commission declared the land was rightfully hers.

The board wrote to Neno Evangelism Centre, ordering the Pastor Ng’ang’a led church to stop any construction activities on the land with immediate effect.

File image of Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre in court

She also alleged that at one point, area chied Mohammed Dida told her off, saying that she is too poor to win the battle for the property.

Susan was quoted stating that “One day, the chief mocked me by telling me that I will never win the battle over the piece of land against the church because I am a poor woman”.

The administrator however refuted the claims, stating that the matter already in court.

The elderly woman also expressed fears for her life, alleging that strangers have been appearing at her home, making her fear for the worst with the land tussle taking a toll on her health.