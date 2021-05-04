David Ndii gives details on why he joined DP Ruto's camp

In an interview with a local media station, the economist stated that he and the DP have shared interests.

"We have common grounds and the first is we have to defend our Constitution. The second common ground is that we must have a free and fair election come 2022.

"We have a very serious problem in this country and indeed it is a fundamental political problem, and that is electoral failure. And on those things, it does not matter what someone's history is," the economist stated.

When asked about past instances when the he criticized Dr Ruto, the economist held that nothing had changed.

"I explained very clearly that this is my idea of a roadmap which constitutes my engagements with, not just someone like Ruto. What I saw is a re-alignment. The first order of business, and we all have to agree on this, is to defend the Constitution and our democracy," he added.

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, demeaning the economist, dismissed the move observing that Ndii has always "advised the team which loses".