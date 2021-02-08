Deputy President William Ruto has promised Kenyans Sh29 billion to be distributed in every constituency, should he be elected President come 2022.

While speaking in Mtwapa, Mombasa County the DP explained that the fund would be used to support “hustlers”.

He outlined that each of the 290 constituencies would receive a Sh100 million fund to support small businesses.

“When I talk about changing the way things are done in this country to help the small traders, some people get angry with me. I do not say what I do not know. I have thought about it and I know it can be done,” he stated.

He further argued that the current NG-CDF set at Sh100 million per constituency is proof that a further Sh100 million can be dedicated to the traders.

The Sh29 billion promise is the first of DP Ruto’s would-be manifesto for his run at the presidency.

Hustler narrative

The DP further insisted that his bottom-up approach to politics is what Kenya needs.

He further denied claims that his political philosophy is aimed at causing class wars.

DP Ruto insisted that he and those who share in his philosophy are peaceful individuals.