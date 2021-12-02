RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Ruto mourns vocal Bishop Godfrey Migwi

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

RIP Bishop Godfrey Migwi

Bishop Godfrey Migwi
Bishop Godfrey Migwi

Deputy President William Ruto has mourned the death of Bishop Godfrey Migwi on Thursday, December 2.

The cause of Bishop Migwi's death was not immediately established.

DP Ruto mourned the cleric as a bold, vocal and powerful spiritual leader with great sense of humour.

"He was a mentor and a friend with firm pastoral faith that he infused to many of us. We will miss his topical and nourishing sermons.

"Our love and prayers to the family, their loved ones and the House Of Hope Church-Kayole fraternity during this sad time. Rest In Peace, Bishop Migwi," he said.

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi

