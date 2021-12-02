Deputy President William Ruto has mourned the death of Bishop Godfrey Migwi on Thursday, December 2.
Ruto mourns vocal Bishop Godfrey Migwi
RIP Bishop Godfrey Migwi
The cause of Bishop Migwi's death was not immediately established.
DP Ruto mourned the cleric as a bold, vocal and powerful spiritual leader with great sense of humour.
"He was a mentor and a friend with firm pastoral faith that he infused to many of us. We will miss his topical and nourishing sermons.
"Our love and prayers to the family, their loved ones and the House Of Hope Church-Kayole fraternity during this sad time. Rest In Peace, Bishop Migwi," he said.
More to follow...
