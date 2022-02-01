RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Fire breaks out in Nairobi CBD building

Authors:

Amos Robi

The Nairobi Fire Department recommends several steps to take incase fire breaks out.

A building in the Nairobi Central Business District caught fire on Tuesday morning, February 1, 2022.

The fire was seen from the fifth floor of the building which houses the Sunbeam Shopping Complex along Mfangano Street, with heavy smoke billowing from the windows and balcony of the building.

Nairobi Fire Department however responded soon after the fire started but the cause is yet to be established.

Nairobi County Medical Services also responded swiftly to evacuate people from and around the building.

Curious onlookers gathered to witness, causing human and traffic snarl up but police dispersed them.

Clouds of smoke covered the area for the better part of the morning, giving business operators a hefty time opening their businesses.

The Nairobi Fire Department recommends several steps to take incase fire breaks out:

  • Raise alarm by shouting Fire, Fire, Fire and break the glass provided in the staircase.
  • Attack the fire using the correct type of extinguisher.
  • Make sure your line of retreat is clear
  • Call the fire brigade using 0202344599,0202222181,0721456033,0722832930,0721441025
  • Use the escape route when leaving and avoid obstruction.
  • Direct others to the fire exit in an orderly manner.
  • Assist the invalids, disabled, aged and children.
  • Do not panic or make others panic.
  • Close doors and windows in the immediate vicinity of the fire.
  • If unable to control the fire, take steps to restrict it from spreading.

County Fire Emergency Numbers: 0202344599/0202222181

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

