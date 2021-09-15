IEBC unveils new female Vice Chairperson

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday unveiled its new Vice Chairperson, Juliana Whonge Cherera.
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati announced that Cherera was unanimously elected to the post on Tuesday September 14, 2021.
"The Commission is pleased to announce to members of the public and stakeholders that Commissioner Juliana Whonge Cherera, was unanimously elected as Vice Chairperson of the Commission in a Plenary meeting held at the Commission Boardroom on Tuesday. The Commission takes this opportunity to congratulate Commissioner Cherera on her appointment," the brief read in part.
