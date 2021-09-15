RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

IEBC unveils new female Vice Chairperson

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

IEBC taking shape ahead of 2022 General Election

New IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Whonge Cherera
New IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Whonge Cherera

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday unveiled its new Vice Chairperson, Juliana Whonge Cherera.

Recommended articles

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati announced that Cherera was unanimously elected to the post on Tuesday September 14, 2021.

"The Commission is pleased to announce to members of the public and stakeholders that Commissioner Juliana Whonge Cherera, was unanimously elected as Vice Chairperson of the Commission in a Plenary meeting held at the Commission Boardroom on Tuesday. The Commission takes this opportunity to congratulate Commissioner Cherera on her appointment," the brief read in part.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

TRENDING

DP Ruto takes on security docket in meeting with Gusii leaders

Orie Rogo Manduli dies in Nairobi

Mother distraught after only child dies moments after celebrating her birthday

Former Laikipia North MP arrested