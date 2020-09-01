Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has now accused his former ally and financier Johnson Muthama of costing him the Presidency in 2013 with reckless remarks.

Musyoka recalled the events that led to the collapse of G7 alliance where he was widely believed to be a compromise candidate for those candidates who were opposed to ODM Leader Raila Odinga - then seen as the leading Presidential candidate.

The former Vice President said Muthama told a G7 alliance rally that the plan was for Kalonzo to take over once Uhuru and Ruto were jailed.

"His utterances during the final G7 alliance at Machakos led to its ultimate breakdown. His speech translated to Uhuru and Ruto was that ‘Kalonzo will take over the country’s leadership, once the two are jailed at The Hague'. Is this what you call negotiation? No way?” Kalonzo said.

The controversial speech resulted in the collapse of the G7 alliance and Uhuru and Ruto decided to contest the Presidency as a joint ticket pressure from the international community to avoid contesting until their cases at the Hague were concluded.

The Wiper leader resorted to a last minute decision to become Raila's running mate in the 2013 election which they lost.

Wiper Chairman David Musila recalled in his memoir, Seasons of Hope, that Uhuru and Ruto banned Kalonzo from their prayer rallies after Muthama's utterances in Machakos.

"During a prayer meeting in Ruiru, they (UhuRuto), privately challenged Kalonzo to invite them for prayers in Ukambani and a meeting was hastily organised the following weekend in Machakos."

"In his speech, Johnstone Muthama, "kweekwa ali, tukeeka-ali" and the crowd went wild. It is said that after the rally, Uhuru and Ruto left for Kitengela where they sought the services of a young man from Kalonzo's team, Fred Muteti, to interpret what Muthama had said. They were curious to know the meaning of the statement that drove the crowd into a frenzy. According to Mwakwere, Muteti told them that Muteti told them that Muthama meant,"Once these people(Uhuru and Ruto)get jailed at the Hague, Kalonzo shall take over," Musila writes.

The former Kitui Senator recalls that Kenyatta and Ruto became very angry at Musyoka and banned him from attending their political meetings.

"After the Kitengela meeting, it was agreed that Kalonzo was no longer welcome to their rallies. They dispatched Mwakwere. The following Tuesday, Mwakwere walked to Kalonzo's office in Parliament. According to him, Kalonzo was not to attend prayer rallies attended by Uhuru and Ruto," the former Musyoka ally recalls.

Musila adds that Musyoka, then a Vice President, had to seek President Mwai Kibaki's intervention who convinced Kenyatta and Ruto to make peace with his VP.