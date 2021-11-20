RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenya, Uganda set to settle border beef

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenya and Uganda have in the past been at loggerheads.

Kenya has started inspecting and reaffirming her boundary with Uganda in a bid to redefine her frontiers with Uganda.
Kenya has started inspecting and reaffirming her boundary with Uganda in a bid to redefine her frontiers with Uganda.

Kenya has started inspecting and reaffirming her boundary with Uganda in a bid to redefine her frontiers neighbours.

Recommended articles

Kenya neighbors Uganda in Lake Victoria, to the mouth of Sio River in Busia, to Amudat and Moroto in Karamoja though the Turkana Escarpment to Mt. Zulia near the Kenya-Uganda -South Sudan tri-junction.

The exercise handled by Kenya International Boundaries Office is expected to run for at least 30 days, Kenya officials said.

Kenya has already reaffirmed her international boundary with Tanzania successfully and now wants to turn attention to her international boundary with Uganda.

The Turkana fashion
The Turkana fashion ece-auto-gen

On Friday, Ambassador Julius Kiema and Julius Rotich Secretary Kenya International Boundaries Office led a delegation to Karamoja to meet Ugandan authorities ahead of the inspection and reaffirming exercise that was launched from Lomokori at the Uganda – Kenya border.

Rotich who met Methe, district leaders at the Council Chambers in Moroto said the exercise would benefit both countries by clearly defining the extent of sovereignty and jurisdiction of the two neighboring countries.

Karamoja leaders welcomed the project that will see technical officers from both countries work together in reaffirming boundaries whose work will involve surveying the borderline and putting up beacons at the boundary.

John Baptist Lokii, the Member of Parliament for Mathenoko County in Moroto district says the exercise will help the two countries would clearly understand their boundary and avoid future boundary conflict.

A boy from Karamojong plays with a toy decorated with election posters in town of Kaabong in Karamoja region, Uganda February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy from Karamojong plays with a toy decorated with election posters in town of Kaabong in Karamoja region, Uganda February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic Reuters

Uganda and Kenya share a lot in common. The communities of Karamoja and Turkana are both pastoralists and have intermarried.

This has promoted good relations between the two communities which has culminated into free movement of citizens either side. They even participate in elections in each other’s countries.

Albert Lokoru, the Matheniko County Member of Parliament believes that a clear boundary line would also define the citizens who can vote in which country therefore limiting the decision to the real nationals.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya, Uganda set to settle border beef

Kenya, Uganda set to settle border beef

Kamala Harris became US first female President for 85 minutes

Kamala Harris became US first female President for 85 minutes

Belgian boyfriend sends Sh100 million to Kenyan girlfriend

Belgian boyfriend sends Sh100 million to Kenyan girlfriend

Mother passes away as she tries to intervene fight between her sons

Mother passes away as she tries to intervene fight between her sons

Parents don't have to pay for damages in Kakamega High School - court rules

Parents don't have to pay for damages in Kakamega High School - court rules

14 high school students jump out of speeding matatu to avoid arrest

14 high school students jump out of speeding matatu to avoid arrest

Kenyan businessman buys Raila a plane [Video]

Kenyan businessman buys Raila a plane [Video]

Sakaja spills beans on how ex-governor confessed to fuelling corruption in Nairobi County

Sakaja spills beans on how ex-governor confessed to fuelling corruption in Nairobi County

Single mothers have a special place in my heart - Raila Odinga

Single mothers have a special place in my heart - Raila Odinga

Trending

How 3 Kamiti terrorists were arrested escaping to Somalia

Prison Break- Three terror suspects escapes from Kamiti Prison

CS Matiang'i's response on whether Mwingi man will receive Sh60M reward

Paul Mulati with the three terror Suspects

14 high school students jump out of speeding matatu to avoid arrest

Kenyan matatu conductors

Kenyan businessman buys Raila a plane [Video]

ODM leader Raila Odinga reading a newspaper in a plane