Kenyan students caught up in a lock down in Wuhan, China, are worried about their well being stating that the government is not proactive in protecting them from the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 250 lives In China.

According to new figures from China's health officials at least 259 people have died and 11,791 people have been infected by the virus.

The students who spoke with Daily Nation, said they were beginning to worry whether anything was being done to protect them after Kenya Airways announced cancellation of all flights to and from Guangzhou in the Chinese mainland.

The students who are now confined to dormitories to protect themselves from contracting the deadly virus, are running low on basic supplies.

“They are just telling us that they are monitoring the situation,” said one of the Kenyan students stuck in the epicentre of the virus. “Today we witnessed students from Germany and Bangladesh being evacuated by their governments.”said one of the students.

This comes a day after the tests of a patient who had been suspected to contract the deadly virus confirmed negative.

Government Spokesman Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna has advised Kenyans to maintain basic hygiene measures that should protect again infection.

Meanwhile, Kenyans are urged to; maintain basic hand washing and respiratory hygiene, exercise safe food handling practices and avoid contact with people suspected to be suffering from acute respiratory illnesses.