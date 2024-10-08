The sports category has moved to a new website.

281 MPs approve motion to impeach DP Gachagua, here are the next steps

Denis Mwangi

National Assembly has overwhelmingly voted in favour of the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Out of the 326 lawmakers present, 281 voted "Yes" to the motion, 44 voted "No," while 1 Member of Parliament abstained.

This historic vote comes as the latest development in ongoing political turmoil surrounding the Deputy President

The vote followed a day of intense debate and public scrutiny, with accusations ranging from abuse of office to mismanagement of state resources.

Gachagua repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Now that the National Assembly has voted in favour of the impeachment motion, the process will move to the Senate, where senators will deliberate on the matter.

The National Assembly Speaker shall inform the Speaker of the Senate of that resolution within two days; and the DP shall continue to perform the functions of the office pending the outcome of the proceedings.

Within seven days after receiving notice of a resolution from the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Speaker of the Senate shall convene a meeting of the Senate to hear charges against the DP and the Senate, by resolution, may appoint a special committee comprising eleven of its members to investigate the matter.

The special committee appointed shall investigate the matter report to the Senate within 10 days whether it finds the particulars of the allegations against the President to have been substantiated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

The Deputy President shall have the right to appear and be represented before the special committee during its investigations.

If the special committee reports that the particulars of any allegation against the DP have not been substantiated the motion shall be dropped.

In the allegations will be deemed to have been substantiated, the Senate shall, after according the DP an opportunity to be heard, vote on the impeachment charges.

If at least two-thirds of all the members of the Senate vote to uphold any impeachment charge, the DP shall cease to hold office.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

