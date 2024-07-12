The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

3-judge bench declares Ruto's Social Health Insurance Fund unconstitutional

Denis Mwangi

The program was expected to replace the NHIF from October 1

President William Ruto at Kerugoya Level Five Hospital
President William Ruto at Kerugoya Level Five Hospital

A three-judge bench has declared the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) unconstitutional, null, and void.

Recommended articles

This decision comes just months before the SHIF was set to replace the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) on October 1, 2024, with new deductions set at 2.75% of one's gross income.

Court's Verdict: A Call for Legislative Action

The ruling, delivered by Justices Alfred Mabeya, Robert Limo, and Fridah Mugambi, found that the SHIF Act violated key constitutional provisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

They highlighted that the law was enacted without sufficient public participation and transparency, which are fundamental requirements under Kenyan law.

Milimani Law Courts
Milimani Law Courts Milimani Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

The bench noted that the government failed to conduct public participation for the new programme.

The judges added that there were disparities in the new Social Health Insurance Act since it would burden a few salaried individuals by creating a disparity in the contributions.

The bench also found that The Primary Health Care Act and the Digital Health Act were also unconstitutional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Understanding the SHIF: What Was at Stake

The SHIF was designed to overhaul the existing NHIF system, aiming to provide comprehensive health coverage for Kenyans.

The proposed deductions of 2.75% from gross income were intended to create a more robust funding mechanism to support universal health care.

However, the abrupt implementation and significant increase in contributions raised concerns among citizens and stakeholders alike.

The SHIF was envisioned as a critical component of President William Ruto’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda, which aims to ensure that every Kenyan has access to quality health care without financial hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT
NHIF Building in Nairobi. Government aims at achieving Universal Healthcare through the NHIF scheme
NHIF Building in Nairobi. Government aims at achieving Universal Healthcare through the NHIF scheme ece-auto-gen

The transition from NHIF to SHIF was anticipated to streamline health insurance and enhance service delivery. Yet, the lack of transparency and public input has led to significant pushback.

Parliament now faces the critical task of revising the SHIF legislation to align with constitutional requirements.

Lawmakers will need to ensure extensive public participation and address the issues raised by the judiciary to avoid future legal challenges.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

3-judge bench declares Ruto's Social Health Insurance Fund unconstitutional

3-judge bench declares Ruto's Social Health Insurance Fund unconstitutional

10 die in midnight accident after bus crashed into parked trailer

10 die in midnight accident after bus crashed into parked trailer

Explainer: How much each dismissed cabinet secretary will receive in gratuity

Explainer: How much each dismissed cabinet secretary will receive in gratuity

How Cabinet Secretaries who resigned from previous jobs took news of their dismissal

How Cabinet Secretaries who resigned from previous jobs took news of their dismissal

How Mudavadi survived Ruto purge to continue his 35-year Cabinet legacy

How Mudavadi survived Ruto purge to continue his 35-year Cabinet legacy

Ex-Defence CS Aden Duale reacts to Ruto's Cabinet purge

Ex-Defence CS Aden Duale reacts to Ruto's Cabinet purge

List of all 51 principal secretaries in ministries & state departments

List of all 51 principal secretaries in ministries & state departments

President Ruto fires entire Cabinet except DP Gachagua & Prime CS Mudavadi

President Ruto fires entire Cabinet except DP Gachagua & Prime CS Mudavadi

Gladys Wanga celebrates revenue milestone as youths demand her resignation

Gladys Wanga celebrates revenue milestone as youths demand her resignation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

Details of LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto

In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango, 12-year-old boy who was shot in Rongai

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral

A public toilet in Nairobi

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike