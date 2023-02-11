3 officers dead, scores injured as bandits defy CS Kindiki and ambush police

Reports indicate that the officers from Kainuk and Lokichar police stations were conducting routine patrol along the Kitale-Lodwar road when they were ambushed by 300 armed bandits.

The incident happened on Friday night, February 10 at around 11.50 pm when around 200 bandits ambushed the security officers.

The officers fired back to neutralize the attackers before yet another group of armed bandits joined, attacking the security officers from behind and leaving them right in the middle, surrounded by the attackers.

"As the security officers were concentrating on neutralising the attackers, they were attacked from behind by another group of about 100 armed bandits surrounding the officers from all directions," read part of the police report on the incident.

Turkana County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi confirmed that the exchange of fire went on for about two hours before the bandits fled the scene, leaving casualties behind.

Three land cruisers that belonging to the police were damaged during the exchange.

Ndanyi noted that the region experienced two attacks on Friday, February 10. As the security situation in the region continues to be a concern.

Despite a tough-talking CS Kithure Kindiki visiting the troubled regions and announcing a raft of measures to secure the region.

Among the measures announced by the CS on Monday, February 6, Kindiki was the formation of a squad that would monitor and pursue bandits in all the affected areas, especially in Northern Kenya.

"The government is investing in community-based intelligence, drone surveillance technology, modern personal protection equipment and kitting for our security personnel and application of land and air assets to neuter bandits and rustlers," Kindiki stated.