5 dead, several injured in grisly accident along Eldoret-Malaba highway

The accident which occurred on Sunday morning involved several vehicles, including an oil tanker, a Probox and a trailer.

Reports indicate that the five died on the spot while two others were rushed to a hospital in Eldoret.

Cause of accident

Preliminary reports attributed to the police who arrive at the scene of the gruesome accident shortly afterwards indicate that the driver of the speeding trailer lost control of the vehicle and hit a tractor before ramming into an oncoming Probox.

All the casualties in the 4am accident are those who were aboard the Probox.

Reports further indicate that the two who survived with injuries escaped by jumping out of the vehicle.

Drivers of the oil tanker and the tractor escaped without any injuries in the accident occurred at the Murungi Area along the busy highway.

Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the crash.

Rise in road accident

The accident is the latest in a worrying trend of fatal accidents in the country.

At least 13 people lost their lives, and 36 others have been seriously injured in a horrific road accident that occurred at Migaa, Nakuru County, along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Tuesday.

"Thirty-six injured individuals have been taken to Molo and Coptic Hospitals following a road traffic incident involving a PSV bus and multiple vehicles at Migaa in Molo, Nakuru County," the Kenya Red Cross disclosed in a brief statement.

The tragic accident involved a coast bus and multiple other vehicles plying the busy road.