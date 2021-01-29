Gideon Mike Mbuvi Kioko popularly known as Mike Sonko is a Kenyan politician and philanthropist. He is the second and immediate former governor of Nairobi City County after losing his seat following an impeachment.

Sonko, born in 1975 thrust into the limelight in 2010 when he vied for the Makadara Parliamentary by-election on a Narc-Kenya ticket. Despite being a new entrant into the game, his effect was felt across owing to his flamboyant lifestyle and philanthropy and this helped him win the Parliamentary seat.

In 2013, he vied for the Nairobi Senatorial seat which he won becoming the first Senator of the Nairobi City County.

In 2017, Sonko vied for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat trouncing incumbent Dr. Evans Kidero.

Mike Sonko who is branded a controversial politician is the son of Gideon Kioko Kivanguli and Saumu Mukami Mbuvi. He attended Kikowani Primary School before proceeding to Kwale High School and in 2015 graduated with a Bachelors's degree in Business Administration from Kenya Methodist University (KeMU).

He is married to Primrose Mbuvi and a father of five, with three biological daughters (Saumu Mbuvi, Sandra Mbuvi, and Salma Mbuvi) and two adopted sons (Satrine Osinya and Gift Osinya). Sonko adopted the two boys in 2014 following a terrorist attack that left their mother dead and one of the sons (Satrine) with a bullet stuck on his head.

Mike Sonko has had his fair share of run-ins with the law in his quest to fight for Mwananchi, which has seen him bag awards including an Honorary Doctorate of excellence from European Digital University (EDU) and Good Dees Goodwill Ambassador.