Uganda’s presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has rejected the preliminary results being displayed by the Electoral commission.

Speaking to the press, Bobi Wine claimed victory in the presidential election, objecting early results which gave President Yoweri Museveni an early lead.

“I am very confident that we defeated the dictator by far. I call upon all Ugandans to reject the blackmail. We have certainly won the election and we've won it by far. The people of Uganda voted massively for change of leadership from a dictatorship to a democratic government. But Museveni is trying to paint a picture that he is in the lead. What a joke!” said Bobi Wine

Wine went on to allege that media houses have been ordered not report irregularities and that military has been deployed to newsrooms. Adding that the electoral commission has been captured by President Museveni’s regime.