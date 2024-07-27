Several rushed to hospital as bus ferrying students overturns in Machakos

The student from Mbooni Girls High School were heading to Machakos when the bust they were travelling in reportedly lost control and overturned.

Volunteers teamed up with emergency rescue teams dispatched to the scene and assisted in evacuating the injured to hospitals.

Other road motorists plying the busy road also joined in ferrying the injured to Machakos and Kikima level 5 hospitals.

Bus ferrying Mbooni Girls High School students overturns along Kikima-Machakos road Pulse Live Kenya

Photos taken at the scene of the accident shows the bust extensively damaged with glass scattered.

The exact number of those injured was yet to be confirmed by the time this publication was made.

No deaths were reported from the accident with police already at the scene coordinating rescue efforts and assisting stranded motorists owing to the traffic snarl up along the busy highway.

Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the accident.

