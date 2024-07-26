Citizen TV News Gang breaks on-screen character over education of Ruto's Cabinet picks

The moment came as they reviewed the nominees and their backgrounds, leading to spontaneous chuckles and laughter that broke the typically serious tone of the show.

The discussion centered around the controversial nominations, which have sparked significant public interest and debate.

Gituku, Kaikai, and Okwara, known for their incisive and often critical analysis, found the current situation both ironic and humorous, especially given the nominees' past criticisms of the government.

Sam Gituku during News Gang show Pulse Live Kenya

The vetting of these nominees has been a hot topic in Kenya, with parliament reconvening to address the nominations amid a backdrop of public protests and discontent​.

The scrutiny has been particularly intense as President Ruto included several figures who were previously critical of his administration, raising questions about the motivations and implications of these appointments​​.

This light-hearted moment on News Gang highlights the broader public skepticism and the challenges facing the new nominees as they prepare to assume their roles in a politically charged environment.

Below are the education qualifications of Ruto's Cabinet nominees

Nominee Docket Education Qualification John Mbadi National Treasury and Planning Master's of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), CPA (Kenya) Wycliffe Oparanya Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) & Masters in Business Administration (Finance). Ali Hassan Joho Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Bachelor's degree in Business and Human Resource Management Opiyo Wandayi Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Executive Masters in Business Administration & Bachelor of Laws (ongoing) Dr. Debra Mulongo Barasa Ministry of Health Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, Master of Internal Medicine, pursuing Master's in Infectious Diseases Julius Migosi Ogamba Ministry of Education Bachelor of Laws (LLB), Post Graduate Diploma in Law Dr. Andrew Mwihia Karanja Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture, Master's in Agricultural Economics, PhD in Development Economics and Policy Eric Muriithi Muuga Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation Bachelor's degree in Civil and Construction Engineering, Master's in Civil Engineering (Water Resources) Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy Bachelor's in Computer Science, Master's in Information Technology, PhD in Internet Governance Alice Wahome Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Bachelor's degree in Law, Master's degree in International Relations Rebecca Miano Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife Bachelor of Laws, Master's in International Commercial Law Kipchumba Murkomen Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Bachelor of Laws, Postgraduate Diploma in Law & Masters of Laws in Sustainable International Development Stella Soi Langa't Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage Bachelor's Degree in Political Science, Master's Degree in Public Administration Justin Muturi Ministry of Public Service Bachelor of Laws degree, Postgraduate Diploma in Law Salim Mvurya Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry Bachelors in Agribusiness Management, Masters of Arts in Participation, Power and Social Change Alfred Mutua Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Bachelor of Arts, Journalism, Master's of Science in Communication, PhD in Communication and Media Kithure Kindiki Ministry of the Interior and National Administration Bachelor of Laws, Masters of Laws, PhD in Laws Aden Duale Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Bachelor of Education, Executive Master of Business Administration Davis Chirchir Ministry of Roads and Transport Bachelor of Science, Post Graduate Diploma in Telegraphic Engineering, Masters of Business Administration Soipan Tuya Ministry of Defence Bachelor of Laws, Postgraduate Diploma in Law, Masters of Laws in Sustainable International Development