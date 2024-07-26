The sports category has moved to a new website.

Citizen TV News Gang breaks on-screen character over education of Ruto's Cabinet picks

Denis Mwangi

Sam Gituku, Linus Kaikai & Yvonne Okwara could not hold their laughter while discussing academic qualifications of Ruto's Cabinet

Sam Gituku, Linus Kaikai and Yvonne Okwara during News Gang show
Sam Gituku, Linus Kaikai and Yvonne Okwara during News Gang show

During the latest episode of Citizen TV's News Gang on Thursday, hosts Sam Gituku, Linus Kaikai, and Yvonne Okwara couldn't contain their amusement while discussing the academic qualifications and suitability of President William Ruto’s recent Cabinet nominees.

The moment came as they reviewed the nominees and their backgrounds, leading to spontaneous chuckles and laughter that broke the typically serious tone of the show.

The discussion centered around the controversial nominations, which have sparked significant public interest and debate.

Gituku, Kaikai, and Okwara, known for their incisive and often critical analysis, found the current situation both ironic and humorous, especially given the nominees' past criticisms of the government.

Sam Gituku during News Gang show
Sam Gituku during News Gang show Sam Gituku during News Gang show Pulse Live Kenya

The vetting of these nominees has been a hot topic in Kenya, with parliament reconvening to address the nominations amid a backdrop of public protests and discontent​.

The scrutiny has been particularly intense as President Ruto included several figures who were previously critical of his administration, raising questions about the motivations and implications of these appointments​​.

This light-hearted moment on News Gang highlights the broader public skepticism and the challenges facing the new nominees as they prepare to assume their roles in a politically charged environment.

Below are the education qualifications of Ruto's Cabinet nominees

Nominee Docket Education Qualification
John Mbadi National Treasury and Planning Master's of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), CPA (Kenya)
Wycliffe Oparanya Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) & Masters in Business Administration (Finance).
Ali Hassan Joho Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Bachelor's degree in Business and Human Resource Management
Opiyo Wandayi Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Executive Masters in Business Administration & Bachelor of Laws (ongoing)
Dr. Debra Mulongo Barasa Ministry of Health Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, Master of Internal Medicine, pursuing Master's in Infectious Diseases
Julius Migosi Ogamba Ministry of Education Bachelor of Laws (LLB), Post Graduate Diploma in Law
Dr. Andrew Mwihia Karanja Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture, Master's in Agricultural Economics, PhD in Development Economics and Policy
Eric Muriithi Muuga Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation Bachelor's degree in Civil and Construction Engineering, Master's in Civil Engineering (Water Resources)
Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy Bachelor's in Computer Science, Master's in Information Technology, PhD in Internet Governance
Alice Wahome Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Bachelor's degree in Law, Master's degree in International Relations
Rebecca Miano Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife Bachelor of Laws, Master's in International Commercial Law
Kipchumba Murkomen Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Bachelor of Laws, Postgraduate Diploma in Law & Masters of Laws in Sustainable International Development
Stella Soi Langa't Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage Bachelor's Degree in Political Science, Master's Degree in Public Administration
Justin Muturi Ministry of Public Service Bachelor of Laws degree, Postgraduate Diploma in Law
Salim Mvurya Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry Bachelors in Agribusiness Management, Masters of Arts in Participation, Power and Social Change
Alfred Mutua Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Bachelor of Arts, Journalism, Master's of Science in Communication, PhD in Communication and Media
Kithure Kindiki Ministry of the Interior and National Administration Bachelor of Laws, Masters of Laws, PhD in Laws
Aden Duale Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Bachelor of Education, Executive Master of Business Administration
Davis Chirchir Ministry of Roads and Transport Bachelor of Science, Post Graduate Diploma in Telegraphic Engineering, Masters of Business Administration
Soipan Tuya Ministry of Defence Bachelor of Laws, Postgraduate Diploma in Law, Masters of Laws in Sustainable International Development

Watch the video of News Gang discussion below;

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

