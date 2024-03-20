The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
CS Kindiki commissions state-of-the-art vehicles for police officers

Denis Mwangi

The government has invested Sh7.6 billion in police equipment the last 6 months and will spend another Sh29.4 billion in the next 3 years

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, on March 20, presided over the commissioning of the new batch of mine-resistant ambush-protected standard duty vehicles.

During the event, CS Kindiki reiterated that the government was committed to suppressing and neutralising terrorism, banditry, livestock rustling and other organised criminal activities.

Some of the operational equipment was issued to frontline officers currently deployed in Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in North Eastern Region, the Boni Enclave, Upper Eastern Region, and North Rift Valley.

This will support Operation Maliza Uhalifu in North Rift Valley which will be extended to cover the Northern Grazing Area of Meru County, Isiolo and Marsabit Counties and counter-terrorism efforts in North Eastern Region and the Boni Enclave in Lamu County.

According to a statement from CS Kindiki, the government has in the last six months invested Sh7.6 billion and will spend another Sh29.4 billion in the next three years.

The Police Equipment Modernisation (PEM) programme will acquire sophisticated protected and mobility equipment, including Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs), Armoured Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones, Gunship Helicopters, Mine Sweepers and Personal Protection Equipment to support the sacrificial and patriotic work of our frontline officers.

Kenyan troops have been grappling with the persistent threat of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in their operations, with these deadly devices claiming the lives of several officers over time.

The insurgency-prone regions, particularly along the border areas, have witnessed a surge in IED attacks targeting military convoys and patrols, posing a significant challenge to security forces.

The introduction of these state-of-the-art vehicles marks a significant step forward in the government's efforts to enhance the safety and security of Kenyan troops operating in volatile regions.

With their improved survivability and mobility, these vehicles are expected to reduce the vulnerability of military convoys to IED attacks, thereby safeguarding the lives of servicemen and women on the front lines.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

