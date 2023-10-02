The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
CS Kuria turns down CS Linturi's request as Meru leadership wrangles escalate

Denis Mwangi

CS Moses Kuria said his project launch in Meru will go on despite requests to postpone

Trade and Investment CS Moses Kuria during a past media briefing
Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Investment, Moses Kuria, has declined a request from his colleague Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, and the Meru leadership to postpone the launch of the County Aggregation & Industrial Parks in Meru County.

CS Kuria, who has spearheaded similar initiatives in Busia, Kakamega, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Migori, Siaya, Kisii, Nyamira, Mombasa, Kajiado, Narok, and Laikipia Counties, announced his decision in a statement on Sunday evening, October 1.

He emphasized that despite the prevailing political situation in Meru, the urgency of addressing joblessness and poverty in the region cannot be delayed.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi chairs a meeting in his office
"With profound respect, I will not postpone. The joblessness and poverty facing our people cannot wait for even one hour as we fix our broken politics," declared CS Moses Kuria in his statement.

The Cabinet Secretary has been a vocal advocate for addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by Kenyan citizens, believing that economic progress is a key factor in resolving the broader political issues.

CS Kuria's initiative aims to establish County Aggregation & Industrial Parks, which are envisioned as catalysts for economic growth and job creation.

READ: CS Kuria reveals details of his little-known tech background

The parks are designed to attract investment, promote industrialization, and boost local economies by providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Meru County is now set to join the list of regions benefitting from the government's ambitious project, as CS Moses Kuria leads the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

The differences between the county leadership and Meru MCAs are likely to play out during the launch.

On Sunday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced a decision by himself and President Ruto to step back and allow Meru leaders to address their internal issues independently.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza with her husband Murega Baichu during her swearing in ceremony
Gachagua called on church leaders, elders, and political figures to collaborate in finding solutions for the unity and development of the Meru community.

The ongoing nine-month dispute between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Deputy Governor Isaac Mutuma remains a focal point, with 61 MCAs signing a second impeachment motion against the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

