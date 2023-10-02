CS Kuria turns down CS Linturi's request as Meru leadership wrangles escalate

CS Kuria, who has spearheaded similar initiatives in Busia, Kakamega, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Migori, Siaya, Kisii, Nyamira, Mombasa, Kajiado, Narok, and Laikipia Counties, announced his decision in a statement on Sunday evening, October 1.

He emphasized that despite the prevailing political situation in Meru, the urgency of addressing joblessness and poverty in the region cannot be delayed.

"With profound respect, I will not postpone. The joblessness and poverty facing our people cannot wait for even one hour as we fix our broken politics," declared CS Moses Kuria in his statement.

The Cabinet Secretary has been a vocal advocate for addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by Kenyan citizens, believing that economic progress is a key factor in resolving the broader political issues.

CS Kuria's initiative aims to establish County Aggregation & Industrial Parks, which are envisioned as catalysts for economic growth and job creation.

The parks are designed to attract investment, promote industrialization, and boost local economies by providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Meru County is now set to join the list of regions benefitting from the government's ambitious project, as CS Moses Kuria leads the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

The differences between the county leadership and Meru MCAs are likely to play out during the launch.

On Sunday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced a decision by himself and President Ruto to step back and allow Meru leaders to address their internal issues independently.

Gachagua called on church leaders, elders, and political figures to collaborate in finding solutions for the unity and development of the Meru community.

