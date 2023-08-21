DCI operation that led to arrest of Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu

She was grilled at the DCI headquarters and set to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, August 22.

Kigunzu, who is wanted in connection with the recovery of 26 bags of marijuana and close to Sh12 million from a store in Ngara had been wanted since news broke out that an earlier raid in the area resulted in the arrest of the wrong suspect.

Nancy was arrested hours after moving to court to block her arrest, after getting wind that police officers had launched a manhunt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested Pulse Live Kenya

Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu, alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested Pulse Live Kenya

Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu, alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested Pulse Live Kenya

"The applicant is of the firm belief that the timing of the arrest is designed to intimidate and ensure that she does not continue running her business here in Kenya," read her anticipatory bail application.

She told the courts that she was willing to present herself before the police if assured of a fair trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The powers of arrest by the 1st (DCI) and 2nd (IG Japhet Koome) respondents are being abused and misused to harass, intimidate and oppress the applicant," she added.

When police raided a drug den said to be operated by Nancy on August 15, police officers recovered close to Sh12 million and 26 gunny bags of marijuana.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

"Police in Parklands, Nairobi today August 15, 2023 recovered twelve million nine hundred and seventy-five thousand Kenyan Shillings (Kshs. 12, 975,000/=) and suspected marijuana substances following a multi-agency operation at Kariwa Slums in Ngara," National Police tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT