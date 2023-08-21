The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI operation that led to arrest of Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu

Denis Mwangi

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested suspected drug dealer Mathe wa Ngara, Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu.

Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested
Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested

DCI officers trailed Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe wa Ngara to arrest her in Nairobi on Monday, August 21.

Recommended articles

She was grilled at the DCI headquarters and set to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, August 22.

Kigunzu, who is wanted in connection with the recovery of 26 bags of marijuana and close to Sh12 million from a store in Ngara had been wanted since news broke out that an earlier raid in the area resulted in the arrest of the wrong suspect.

Nancy was arrested hours after moving to court to block her arrest, after getting wind that police officers had launched a manhunt.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested
Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested Pulse Live Kenya
Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu, alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested
Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu, alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu, alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested Pulse Live Kenya
Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu, alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested
Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu, alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu, alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested Pulse Live Kenya

"The applicant is of the firm belief that the timing of the arrest is designed to intimidate and ensure that she does not continue running her business here in Kenya," read her anticipatory bail application.

She told the courts that she was willing to present herself before the police if assured of a fair trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The powers of arrest by the 1st (DCI) and 2nd (IG Japhet Koome) respondents are being abused and misused to harass, intimidate and oppress the applicant," she added.

When police raided a drug den said to be operated by Nancy on August 15, police officers recovered close to Sh12 million and 26 gunny bags of marijuana.

Sh12.9 million recovered from a raid in Ngara [Image: National Police Service Twitter]
Sh12.9 million recovered from a raid in Ngara [Image: National Police Service Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya
Sh12.9 million recovered from a raid in Ngara.
Sh12.9 million recovered from a raid in Ngara. Pulse Live Kenya

"Police in Parklands, Nairobi today August 15, 2023 recovered twelve million nine hundred and seventy-five thousand Kenyan Shillings (Kshs. 12, 975,000/=) and suspected marijuana substances following a multi-agency operation at Kariwa Slums in Ngara," National Police tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrested Teresia Wanjiru during the raid, but she turned out to be the wrong person.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI operation that led to arrest of Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu

DCI operation that led to arrest of Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-yr jail term for Moses Dola

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-yr jail term for Moses Dola

Man seeking TSC job kneels before CS Machogu

Man seeking TSC job kneels before CS Machogu

PHOTOS: State House upgrades landscape again

PHOTOS: State House upgrades landscape again

Lavington land saga: How it started, & why DCI, Judiciary were forced to respond

Lavington land saga: How it started, & why DCI, Judiciary were forced to respond

Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm

Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm

Wafula Chebukati lights up social media with rare photo of himself smiling

Wafula Chebukati lights up social media with rare photo of himself smiling

Simba Arati heaps praises on Ruto, states he defeated Raila fairly & squarely

Simba Arati heaps praises on Ruto, states he defeated Raila fairly & squarely

Gachagua & former classmates sponsor teachers to 5-day retreat at the Coast

Gachagua & former classmates sponsor teachers to 5-day retreat at the Coast

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of a Toyota FJ cruiser and a Toyota Hilux ferrying miraa

Video of driver racing 2 miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway goes viral

A photo of Alex Wanjiru who was arrested in connection with the murder of detective David Makaya

How forensic evidence linked suspects to murder of DCI detective Mayaka

Sh12.9 million recovered from a raid in Ngara [Image: National Police Service Twitter]

Police sweep in Ngara yields Sh12 million & drug seizure

A throwback photo of MP Charity Kathambi and her husband David Chepkwony during their church wedding

I was living the dream in marriage - MP Kathambi mourns hubby of 22 years