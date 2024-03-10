Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has opened on the threats he has received in his spirited efforts to weed out the menace of illicit brew in the country.
I'm ready to lose DP position - Gachagua speaks on threats over fight against illicit brew
We are almost losing an entire generation...There is no pride in leading a drunken nation, people with broken families - DP Gachagua
Without delving into the exact nature of the threats and the source, the DP maintained that his resolution to free Kenyan youth and families from illicit liquor is will not be halted by the threats.
"I was not born in the Deputy President position I just recently got it all those other years I was living a normal life eating and drinking. It is not a must I stay there forever," he said.
DP Gachagua added that he is ready to lose his current position as long as the battle is won
"If I lose this position because of protesting against the sale of this poison I am ready."
Gachagua noted that he is focused on setting the region free from the yoke of illicit brew that continues to leave many families in a precarious situation and threatening an entire generation, with several deaths reported after consuming illicit liquor.
"We are almost losing an entire generation. Nobody will be allowed to sell poison in the name of alcohol to our young people," he added.
No pride in leading a drunken nation
The DP noted that as Kenya’s leaders, they do not derive any pride in leading a drunken nation and will only rest once the country is free from the grip of illicit liquor.
"There is no pride in leading a drunken nation, people with broken families…We want to lead productive, decent people and we are not fighting anyone we just want to stop the sale of illicit brew." Gachagua noted.
Illicit and contraband liquor continues to be a threat to many households with 20 lives lost the most recent incident in Kirinyaga.
In the wake of the tragedy, the government rolled out a raft of measures to reverse the trend.
Among the steps take is an ultimatum to police officers barring them from owning or operating clubs, including through proxies.
Those in the service who want to operate the business have been given the option of resigning.
Licenses issued to second-generation alcohol and alcoholic beverage distillers and manufacturers by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) have also been suspended with a 21-day window for the fresh vetting of all valid licenses before resumption of operations.
