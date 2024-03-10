The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
I'm ready to lose DP position - Gachagua speaks on threats over fight against illicit brew

Charles Ouma

We are almost losing an entire generation...There is no pride in leading a drunken nation, people with broken families - DP Gachagua

DP Rigathi Gachagua
DP Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has opened on the threats he has received in his spirited efforts to weed out the menace of illicit brew in the country.

Without delving into the exact nature of the threats and the source, the DP maintained that his resolution to free Kenyan youth and families from illicit liquor is will not be halted by the threats.

"I was not born in the Deputy President position I just recently got it all those other years I was living a normal life eating and drinking. It is not a must I stay there forever," he said.

DP Gachagua added that he is ready to lose his current position as long as the battle is won

"If I lose this position because of protesting against the sale of this poison I am ready."

Gachagua noted that he is focused on setting the region free from the yoke of illicit brew that continues to leave many families in a precarious situation and threatening an entire generation, with several deaths reported after consuming illicit liquor.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking at Kaelo Methodist Church in Igembe, Meru County on October 1, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking at Kaelo Methodist Church in Igembe, Meru County on October 1, 2023

"We are almost losing an entire generation. Nobody will be allowed to sell poison in the name of alcohol to our young people," he added.

No pride in leading a drunken nation

The DP noted that as Kenya’s leaders, they do not derive any pride in leading a drunken nation and will only rest once the country is free from the grip of illicit liquor.

"There is no pride in leading a drunken nation, people with broken families…We want to lead productive, decent people and we are not fighting anyone we just want to stop the sale of illicit brew." Gachagua noted.

Illicit and contraband liquor continues to be a threat to many households with 20 lives lost the most recent incident in Kirinyaga.

Mass funeral service of at least 17 people who died after consuming illicit brew.
Mass funeral service of at least 17 people who died after consuming illicit brew.
In the wake of the tragedy, the government rolled out a raft of measures to reverse the trend.

Among the steps take is an ultimatum to police officers barring them from owning or operating clubs, including through proxies.

Those in the service who want to operate the business have been given the option of resigning.

Licenses issued to second-generation alcohol and alcoholic beverage distillers and manufacturers by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) have also been suspended with a 21-day window for the fresh vetting of all valid licenses before resumption of operations.

Charles Ouma

