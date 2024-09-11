Esther Passaris takes heat for hailing controversial Adani deal as 'gamechanger'

- Esther Passaris defended the controversial Adani takeover deal at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport
Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris defended the controversial Adani takeover deal.
Passaris made her remarks on September 11 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), urging Kenyans to educate themselves on the benefits of the deal rather than reacting to prevailing negative sentiments.
Passaris urges Kenyans to understand Adani deal
While addressing the media before leaving for Johannesburg, where she is expected to represent Kenya at a Pan-African Parliament forum, Passaris highlighted the transformation of Ahmedabad Airport in India as an example of Adani’s potential impact.
"Kenyans need to understand what the Adani group will provide. I have been to Ahmedabad Airport that was done by Adani. Four years ago, it was a mediocre airport, but today it's one of the five-star airport. Passaris stated.
She talked about the value of infrastructure developed by Adani around Ahmedabad Airport, arguing that the main problem with the deal is the Kenya Kwanza government’s reluctance to clarify its terms and benefits.
"When you try and have a big idea and want a contract, there are gonna be many people who will also want that contract. The government should come clear, and that's why we have a government spokesperson, to break it down and help people understand how much money are they gonna put into the airport. What are they going to do in terms of the terminals, Are we gonna have an airport as good as the one we have in Dubai? she added.
Protests by airport workers in Kenya
Passaris’s comments came amid ongoing protests by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) workers who downed their tools in opposition to the Adani takeover.
The workers demanded that the government provide documents detailing the terms agreed upon with the Indian company.
The protests began at midnight of September 11, with workers camping at JKIA and continuing their demonstration through Wednesday midmorning.
The strike also spread to other airports across Kenya, including Mombasa and Kisumu, disrupting operations and causing significant delays.
Esther Passaris faces backlash
Following her remarks, Passaris faced backlash on social media platforms, with many Kenyans criticising her stance.
Users on X (formerly Twitter) accused her of being out of touch with her responsibilities and the sentiments of the public.
Many netizens expressed their anger and disappointment, arguing that Passaris should be more informed and vocal about the concerns of her constituents rather than defending a deal that many see as harmful to Kenya’s interests.