Ford Foundation responds to Ruto's claims of funding anti-government demos in Kenya

The organization distanced itself from the claims, maintaining that its operations are above board with the records available to the public on its website.

The U.S. philanthropic organisation acknowledged receipt of a letter from the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A letter authored by Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'Oei and addressed to Ford Foundation President, Darren Walker, questioned the organization’s recent activities in Kenya.

Ford Foundation president Darren Walker Pulse Live Kenya

The PS noted that over the last one year or so, several non-state actors including Africa Uncensored Limited, the Kenya Human Rights Commission, and Transparency International, received a total of USD 5.78 million from the Ford Foundation.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs writes to Ford Foundation

The letter further implied that the surge of anti-government protests could be linked to funding and sought accountability from the foundation.

"You will concede that the above funds disbursed to non-state recipients are substantial and must be prudently used to serve legitimate purposes or risk abuse to aid nefarious ends," read part of the letter by PS sing’oei.

"Their conduct also fundamentally flouts Ford Foundation’s Non-Lobbying Policy begging the question of whether your Foundation has abandoned this policy and is now intent on adversely influencing the internal political and policy processes within the Republic of Kenya," the letter added.

Ford Foundation responds

In its response, Ford Foundation clarified that it adheres to strict grant-making protocols and its dedication to supporting initiatives that promote social justice and equitable development is beyond reproach.

"As a charitable foundation with a global presence, our grantmaking is transparent and readily available on our website, www.fordfoundation.org. This includes a database showing where our funds go, as well as highlights from our rich history in East Africa and around the world.